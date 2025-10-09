Making a return in 2025, the Racing Post Racecourse Price Index has analysed the cost of a day at the races up and down the country.

With the UK Jumps season now back in full swing, the Racing Post has analysed how much it will cost for a casual punter to spend a day at their local track with 45 on offer up and down the country over the Autumn and Winter to choose from.

Using the price of a general admission ticket for a non-Premier Raceday, the cheapest pint on offer, the price of a burger and a bottle of water costs plus the track’s TripAdvisor or Google Review rating, you will now know how much it will set you back per person should you be heading to a track this Autumn and all through Winter.

Fontwell Racecourse in Sussex comes into its own when the jumps return, so, how does the track fare in the latest survey?

Over they go at Fontwell Park | Picture by Clive Bennett

Ticket price: £15

Cheapest pint: £6.30

Price of a burger: £9.50 (with chips)

Price of a bottle of water: £2.50

Trip Advisor rating: 3.7 stars

Overall, Fontwell has fared well this season, finishing in 20th in our standings which represents a very good mid-table finish.

The price of a pint is bang on the national average for what should be expected across the country’s racecourses and the ticket price also scores well, tenth overall in the standings of all the tracks who qualified.

One area where Fontwell excels is its food offering, with the £9.50 burger and chips the cheapest offering in the country. Its TripAdvisor rating is a bit on the low side at 3.7 but the other qualifying areas in the index means that Fontwell still scores very well.

A spokesperson for Racing Post said: “Punters seem to love their days out down at Fontwell, where there aren’t too many surprises in store if you’re looking for value for money.

“The £9.50 burger and chips is certainly an eye catcher and with the price of a pint bang on the money as well, it’s not a wallet-emptying day if you’re planning to head to the Sussex track.”

Methodology

Each racecourse was ranked individually for each category, with lower prices ranking higher and higher prices ranking lower. The only exception to this rule was for TripAdvisor ratings, where a higher TripAdvisor rating was ranked higher and lower ratings ranked lower.

Each of the individual rankings were then added together for each respective racecourse, giving a total index score. Each racecourse was then ranked based on their index score, giving a final ranking.

Note that the final ranking only includes racecourses for which a complete data set exists, while Southwell ranks lowest for a burger price with no alternative being offered.Also note that Taunton's rating was taken from Google Reviews rather than TripAdvisor, with the latter not being available for that specific track.

The data was compiled directly from the racecourses in the study, using a combination of data scraping and direct contact with racecourse stakeholders.

For the ticket price data, the price was taken of the cheapest available adult ticket for a non-Premier Raceday at each track.

Beverage prices were taken from official racecourse bars, while food prices were collated from food concession outlets.

All data was compiled between August 1 and 31 2025 and prices were correct at the time of publication