For nearly 40 years, synchronised swimming was an Olympic sport reserved exclusively for women, but the recent rebranding to artistic swimming has allowed men to participate too.

Ranjuo Tomblin, a 17-year-old from Horsham, is Team GB's first ever senior male artistic swimmer, smashing stereotypes in a sport which combines water acrobatics with music and dance.

The Collyers student has just won bronze at Krakow 2023 European Games for the mixed duet, along with his partner Beatrice; making history as the first ever mixed duet team to represent Team GB.

Afterwards he said he hoped his achievement in the mixed duet technical would show the sport is ‘for everyone’.

Ranjuo, right of picture, with his Collyers senior relay team

The British pair scored 203.4916 points with their routine to finish behind winners Italy and runners-up Spain.

"I just honestly can't believe it," Tomblin told BBC Sport. "I'm still shaking a bit but I hope that by winning this medal I can encourage other boys into the sport and show it's for everyone."

Tomblin is no stranger to winning medals; in 2022, he won silver in the inaugural Male Free Solo event at the LEN European Junior Championships in Alicante.

Tomblin and Crass, 19, won European Junior Championships bronze together at the same event.

As well as studying A-Levels at Collyers, Ranjuo travels to Bristol every week to train with duet partner Beatrice.

Tomblin receives no funding to pursue his dream of representing Team GB at the next Olympics, with financing falling to his family.

Yet Tomblin remains driven and focused to excel in the sport he loves, whilst at the same time striving to erase stigma and attract more males to compete.

Tomblin's talent was noticed by Horsham-based Atlantis Flamingos, the only artistic swimming club in West Sussex.