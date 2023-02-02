How Steyning snowboarder made 21st century Team GB history - report and pictures

Steyning snowboarder is back home after becoming Team GB’s golden boy at the 2023 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Italy – and making a little bit of history in the process.

Lane, 15, won slopestyle gold at the Friuli Venezia Giulia 2023 festival. That made him GB’s first double medallist at a Winter EYOF in 24 years as he had landed silver in the big air competition earlier in the competition. The only other Team GB athlete in history to achieve the feat is alpine skier Chemmy Alcott, who picked up silver and bronze at the Poprad-Tatry 1999 Winter EYOF before going on to represent GB at four consecutive Winter Olympics.

Lane secured gold last Friday with a best score of 89, putting him more than four points clear of his nearest rival. He said: “It feels amazing to win gold. It’s quite an insane feeling, I couldn’t believe it at first – it just didn’t feel real. "I looked at the scoreboard as the last rider came down and I was still in first. It was crazy to me and I was just full of so much joy.

"When I was out there I was just trying to keep myself calm, not think about it too much and ride the course as if it was a training run. It’s been a fantastic week, an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Lane told us his medals made all his hard work – and spending so much time away from home – worthwhile. He added: “I have my sights on a few Europa Cups against the men later in the season, then in August, I head out to Cardrona in New Zealand for the Junior Worlds.”

1 . Charlie Lane at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival Charlie with his two medals in Italy Photo: Team GB Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Lane at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival On the podium after his gold win Photo: Team GB Photo Sales

3 . Charlie Lane at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival Charlie Lane in action Photo: Team GB Photo Sales

4 . Charlie Lane at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival Charlie was one of GB's flagbearers at the festival Photo: Team GB Photo Sales