How Women’s Rugby World Cup is inspiring young players at Burgess Hill

England is hosting the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the early signs indicate just how transformational this tournament could be.

Record-breaking ticket sales have pushed the event into uncharted territory: 375,000 tickets sold in advance, three times more than in 2022, and a sold-out final at Twickenham with 82,000 fans in attendance.

And success at the top is motivating girls at Burgess Hill RFC, who have been following the Red Roses closely.

In fact, with two World Cup matches coming to Sussex, with England’s Pool A match against Australia at Brighton & Hove Albion’s Stadium on 6 September, and New Zealand facing Ireland at the same venue the following day (7th September), many of the players, coaches and families will be there.

Burgess Hill RFC girls get a glimpse of the Rugby World Cup

Earlier this year, the BHRFC girls enjoyed a trip to Twickenham to see England Women take on France in the Six Nations. It was an unforgettable match: England edged it 43–42 in a nail-biting, last-minute thriller to clinch their seventh successive Six Nations title and fourth Grand Slam in a row.

The Sussex All Blacks were there in numbers, cheering on from the North Stand. That match was a testament to England’s spirit and resilience, something coached aim to instill in every player here at Burgess Hill.

Coaches at Burgess Hill RFC Girls see this inspiration come to life every session. Players are buzzing, not only because of the World Cup and upcoming matches in Brighton,, but because of the culture building within the club.

It’s about more than just rugby skills, though the girls are awe-inspiring in that regard. What truly makes the teams special is the culture. They are a wonderfully friendly, supportive, and committed bunch.

They love the game of rugby, but they also know what comes from being associated with a club like Burgess Hill, a sense of belonging, an open door, and friends for life. From the very first time they step onto the field, whether a complete beginner or someone with match experience, they become part of the community.

Coaches prioritise building confidence, resilience, teamwork and, above all, having fun. Parents often tell our coaches how their daughters come home energised, beaming with pride and full of confidence. That’s the real legacy of building girls' rugby in England, developing confident, empowered young women with the motivation to achieve their goals and the resilience to keep going as they know their teammates are right behind them.

The World Cup’s impact will be felt in clubs across the country.

Role models such as Katie Shillaker, who started at Burgess Hill and now plays for Harlequins Women, having represented both England U20s and Great Britain 7s, and Grace Clifford, who also started at Burgess Hill and now plays for Loughborough Lightning and also represented England U20s, show what's possible.

RFU-driven programmes like Impact ’25 are empowering clubs, but it's the community of coaches, players, parents and volunteers that will deliver the change and transform excitement into growth.

Burgess Hill RFC Girls have dedicated U12 and U14 girls’ teams, as well as mixed teams for younger age groups. Burgess Hill RFC have created a clear pathway from their youngest players through to senior women’s rugby.

With dedicated coaching teams, tailored development plans and new leadership roles in place, the structure ensures every girl has the support, encouragement and opportunities to thrive. They’re eager to welcome new players.

If your daughter wants a place to grow, make friends, be active and be part of something special, email [email protected]