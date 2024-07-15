HR members smashing it from Oxfordshire to Eastbourne
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On Saturday in Oxfordshire Marie Appleton and Stacey Hayley ran the 50k Ultra Race To The Stones from Lewknor to Wantage.
Closer to home on Sunday, at the Romney Marsh 10k, the first home of eight Hastings Runners was Steven Hoath in 38 minutes and 37 seconds. In his wake on the lap starting and finishing at New Romney, there were PBs for Simon Newstead (41:49), John Simcox (42:27) and Kelly DeRosa (56:47) – and good runs for Nick Attwood, Helen Cassell, Maria Newstead and Adam Holland.
A little further east at the 7k Harbour Wallbanger – a gruelling run on the sand between Broadstairs and Ramsgate – was tackled by Al Moore and Jan Young.
In London, three Hastings Runners entered the Saucony London 10k with second-claim Joe Moore finishing in 51:37, Sue Wilkinson clocking 55:26 and Susan Mann finishing in 1:09:46 and reporting: “I’ve never had any luck with ballots but always wanted to run in London. I can now tick that off my list!”
Finally, congratulations to Pete Heasman who completed his July Run 100k challenge in Eastbourne on Sunday – running the marathon leg of “Ironbourne”, the Iron Man Triathlon. This was no ordinary marathon, though, as it subjected all entrants to a U-turn every 3.3 miles as they made their way up and down the seaside route to reach the 26.2 mile distance.
Says Pete, who completed his marathon – and 100k challenge – in just over four hours: “I learnt what it was like to smash up and down the promenade repeatedly. It was mentally draining but the marshals and the crowd keep you moving! A super day out…”
Hastings Runners welcomes new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit https://hastingsrunners.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.