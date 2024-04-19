Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eagles followers made up around half of a 700-strong crowd at Iwade, where their side was edged out 47-43 by old rivals Kent Kings in a special challenge fixture.

The match, at a venue 56 miles from Eagles' traditional Arlington Stadium home, had been seen as a key measure of public backing for the sport, and campaigners believe a ‘loud and clear’ message has been delivered.

"What an afternoon, we are absolutely thrilled, a bit emotional to be honest," said Save Eastbourne Speedway co-leader Michael Gray.

Eagles in action at Iwale | Picture: Niall Strudwick

"We have always had the faith but to see so many Eagles supporters here, well, it speaks for itself.

"It is not an easy trip to Iwade. It shows a level of dedication. And our supporters have come out in numbers we scarcely dreamed of.

"It's loud and clear, isn't it?

"Anyone who thinks people don't want to know about speedway, or the Eagles, need to look at what has happened today. It is an incredible public show of feeling for the Eagles."

Back together again - Eastbourne Eagles riders | Picture: Niall Strudwick

Officials were asked to count the precise number of Eagles supporters as they entered the north Kent venue, with the total reaching 365.

Gray spent much of the match moving among the travelling fans to gauge their mood. He said: "It came up over and over again. What is the situation about Arlington? Will we get a chance to prove that speedway can be a viable proposition there?"

The Dugard family, who own Arlington, have rebuffed approaches from Save Eastbourne Speedway representatives, and prospects of a return to the club's long-standing home appear bleak.

That is not deterring the campaigners, who want to build on the impetus of Sunday. Campaign co-leader David Graveling added: "This was way beyond our expectations. The message is clear. After today, how can we not fight on?"

A narrow defeat by their old rivals was a mere side issue with Grayling quick to praise his team, who included local riders Vinnie Foord and Nick Laurence.

"All six of them were a pleasure to work with, rode their hearts out and did our club proud," he said.

Gray and Graveling must now decide on whether to enter an Eagles team into the new National Amateur League, after Crayford's weekend withdrawal left a vacancy.

The league, based entirely at Iwade, and expected to have four teams, already includes a side representing Hastings Saxons.

"We must consider carefully whether this is the right option for an Eastbourne Eagles side to take," said Graveling.

The Eagles will promote their own meeting at Iwade on September 22, in a format yet to be decided, and send a squad to the Kyle Newman four-team tournament testimonial at Poole on an as yet unconfirmed date.