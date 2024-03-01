Hundreds on their marks for Sunday’s Eastbourne Half Marathon
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 19th running of the race starts at 9.30am at Princes Park and locals are being urged to go out and cheer on those taking part.
The route follows the seafront proms towards Beachy Head, then goes back along the prom to Sovereign Harbour, where the course loops back to the finish at the park.
Runners of all abilities will be taking part, with many raising money for the event’s charity. St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
New race directors Sue Fry and Liz Lumber, also organisers of the Eastbourne 10k, say they aim to put on a race for everyone to enjoy.
Event entertainment includes The Panthers cheerleading team, Stix, Pentacle drummers and bagpipe player Richard Brookes.
Also supporting the event are The Eastbourne Sea Cadets, Eastbourne Rovers Athletics Club and Matthew 25 Mission, who will be running water stations dotted around the course.
More than 100 volunteers will direct the runners. All finishers will receive a bespoke jigsaw piece medal.
There will be a cash prize of £100 for the quickest person on the day who breaks the course record (men 1:11:24; ladies 1:22:31)
Business backers include Reid & Dean, Tempo Run Shop, Rehab4U, PKB Accountants, The Bean Bike, The Graphic Corner, TDS Ultra, Freshwipes, Headley Visick, Hailsham Scaffolding Ltd, Ashprint & the Protein Ball Company.
See this website and next week’s Herald for full coverage.