Sunday is the day for the Eastbourne 10k – and it’s another sell-out with 300 competitors of all abilities due to run.

The course has changed because of work at the bandstand, with the start and finish now at Holywell on the lower prom.

The race starts at 8.30am and takes in much of the seafront.

Organisers Sue Fry and Liz Lumber said: “We’re very excited to host the 5th Eastbourne 10k, and hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable run while raising money for this year’s charity, JDRF, supporting those living with type one diabetes."

The Eastbourne 10k is always a popular seafront race | Picture: John Scofield Photography

The current course records for the race are 34.08 (men) and 37.15 (women).

Eastbourne Sea Cadets are running a water station and more than 40 volunteers will be on the course.

Runners will receive medals sponsored by Brewers and water from the Beatty Rd Co-op. Goodie bags include Clif Protein bars and a packet of fresh wipes, courtesy of www.freshwipes.co.uk, and Erdinger have provided a can of alcohol-free beer for everyone crossing the line.

Steven Farley of The Graphic Corner will be out and about on the course taking photos of runners, many of whom will be in 10k T-shirts purchased from Ashprint.

The Tempo Run Shop, Citrus Conveyancing, PKB Chartered Accountants, TDS Ultra, the Protein Ball Company, Catherine Clifford of The Lansdowne Hotel, Gelato Famoso, Morrisons, Gill and Garf Collins and Marilyn and Malcolm Newman are other backers.

Locals are urged to get out and cheer the runners.