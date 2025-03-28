H&W Dart League bosses hand out prizes - and charity cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The H&W Dart League finals and presentation night started with a presentation of a cheque to Caroline Paul, fundraiser for The Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School, for £5,000.

The funds were raised by the H&W Dart League, Horsham 5s Dart League, Southwater Summer Dart League and the H&W Pentathlon.

The H&W Dart League raised a total of £1630.58 of the total, so thank you to all that contributed.

Thanks have also gone to the committee for their help during the season and Neil Harding and the committee of Southwater Club for their generous support and sponsorship without which they would not be able to make such a donation.

The cheque presentation to Caroline Paul of The Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School

This season all the finals were played on one night.

Results: Hospitality Cup - Kings Head Royals; Most 180’s - Lee Burlton & Rob Metcalfe - 3; Highest Finish B Division - Barry Dumbrill - 160; Highest Finish A Division - Alex Gurr - 161; Officials Cup Final Alex Gurr 2 Dave Evans 0; Flying Pairs Final Mark Knight & Paul Hopkins 0 Dan Lake & Matt Faithfull 2; B Division Doubles Final Riley & Liam Darkins 0 Barry Dumbrill & Doug Mason 2; A Division Doubles Final Adrian Dudman & Matt Hoyte 0 Alex & Andy Gurr 2; Laurie Wilson Pairs Final Graham Harris & Harry Smith 0 Paul Clark & Ryan Geal 2; Peter Wickersham Memorial Cup Final Tallon Baker 2 Matt Smallwood 0; Consolation Cup R/Up – Loxwood Sports; Consolation Cup Winners – Kings Head Royals; Knockout Cup R/Up - Southwater Club A; Knockout Cup Winners - Tony’s Old Boyz; B Division R/Up - The Partridge; B Division Champions - Southwater Club A; A Division R/Up - Southwater Club B; A Division Champions - Tony’s Old Boyz; B Division Singles Final Tallon Baker 2 v Dave Evans 0; Tony Ayres Singles Final Matt Smallwood 2 v Alex Gurr 0. 180s – Tallon Baker, Alex Gurr.