Good Friday saw three HY AC members take on the Folkestone 10 miler. Stuart Piper was first HY athletes home in a very impressive 1:03:54, Dave Verlander finished next in 1:19:46 with Karl James completing this 10-mile course in 1:35:16.

The Sussex Road Relays took place on Saturday at Preston Park in Brighton. Juniors in teams of three race a mile lap before handing over the baton and senior legs consist of a two-mile lap each.

HY were out in force with nearly 60 runners taking part. First out were the U11s and the boys’ A team was first home securing the gold medal in a collective time of 17:35 for the three miles – Edward Dixon (6:05), Michael Mansell (5:56) and Benji Pocock (5:51),. Also completing his one-mile leg was Arthur Pocock (7:16).

The U11 girls ran brilliantly with the first HY team in third position and securing bronze were Starla Scott (6:33), Sophia Tarrant (6:49) and Ivy Buchanan (6:05).

HY juniors at the Sussex Road Relays

Next were Matilda Skelton (7:13), Bianca Fonseca (6:46) and Demi Morton (7:03), then Phoebe Sims (7:04) and Miley Wigmore (7:38). For many of the U11 girls this was their first experience of a club race and they did themselves proud.

In the U13 races, Jenson Hensher (5:39), Henry Sully (5:51) and Noah Mayhew (5:44) finished 4th, then came Ben Sims (6:18), Tommy Mills (6:11) and Theo Morton (6:46) and Xavier Bryndza (6:42) in his debut HY race.

Coming home second for the U13 girls were Francesca Tarrant (6:26), Tera Buckland (6:00) and Amelia Skelton (5:45) securing silver. Running very well in their team were Jessica Wilson (6:44) and Mia Lennard (6:22).

The U15s were next – for the boys Zion Okojie (5:11) and Aiden Larkin (5:32) ran superb times.

Dave Verlander and Karl James at the Folkstone 10 mile race

The U15 girls had three complete teams and first back were Scarlett Dixon (5:38), Florence Tewksbury (5:52) and Isabella Buchanan securing gold for her team in the fastest leg of 5:14.

The next HY team in was Kitty Morgan (5:48), Daisy Welch (6:20) and Ellen Gates (6:42) then Olivia Collins (6:21), Megan Hopkins-Parry (6:11) and Ava Morrissy (6:28).

The ladies’ teams went first in the seniors and Imogen Matthews (11:13) ran the fastest senior ladies leg, and Ivy Buckland (12:45) and Sophia Collins (13:22) made up the first HY team, in 6th place, next were Kayleigh Skelton (13:38), Sharon Mayhew (15:29) and Deb Read (15:28), with Lisa Buchanan (15:48) and Emma Welch (14:37).

For the senior men, Ross Skelton was first to finish his leg in 9:33, handing the baton to David Ervine (10:16), Jon Hatch (11:19) and Alfie Johnstone (11:37) completed the team.

PBs all round at the Tonbridge Open L-R Izabella, Caitlin, Antalia, Sophie, Olivia and Katie

The masters teams were next in age categories of over 40, 50 or 60. In the 40-49 age category, first team back was Carly Hopkins (13:20), Sophie McGoldrick (12:52) and with the fastest leg of the race Amy Dixon (11:38) securing gold for her team. Rachel Wigmore (13:23), Sonnii Pine (14:33) and Becky Mabon (14:12) finished in a strong 7th place.

Stuart Piper (11:09), Barry Buchanan (10:44) and Steve Gates (10:49) gave it everything they had and secured third place, Nick Styles (12:06), Terry Puxty (12:30) and Todd Fitz-Hugh (13:15) finished 13th in this highly competitive field.

Six team medals, three gold, one silver and two bronze, makes it the most successful championship event to date, and everyone gave it their all.

Elsewhere, Zion Okojie won his heat at the Crawley Easter Sunday open. Zion competed in the 800m running it in 2:16 securing a new PB by four seconds.

Easter Monday saw HY athletes run the Tonbridge Open Isabella Buchanan completed the 1500m in 4:31:76, a new PB by nearly 4 seconds. Antalia Cole took on the 600m, and 1:47:04 was a new PB.

Competing in the 300m were Sophie Smith 44:80 PB, Katie Cole 47:00 PB, Olivia Henham 44:20 PB and Simon Basey 41:85.

Lenny Cole, competing for his 1st claim club, secured a 300m PB in 39:62 and completed his 150m distance in 18:56 PB. In the 150m more PBs were secured by Caitlin Rivers 22:01 PB, Olivia Henham 20:63 PB, Katie Cole 21:51 PB, Sophie Smith 20:76 PB, Simon Basey 19:68 PB and Mike West 17:65.