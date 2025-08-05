HY athletes secure PBs and top spots on track and road

Several HY athletes competed at the Brighton Open Track night.

Athletes are seeded into races based on their current personal or season’s best times, so races comprise men and women of varying ages, which makes each heat as competitive as it can be.

Dylan Bolton raced in heat four of the 800m securing a solid time of 2:08.4, less than a third of a second shy of his PB.

Megan Hopkins-Parry went head to head with sister Shannon in the 400m heat four. Shannon took the win with a new PB of 60.25sec, over a second faster than she ran earlier this month, Megan also secured a new PB, and fourth place, in 62.64.

At Brighton Track Night were, from left, Olivia, Sophie, Shannon and Megan

U15 girls sprinters Olivia Henham and Sophie Smith took on the double 100m. Seeded into different heats both girls put in strong performances. In the first round Olivia ran 13.19s and Sophie 13.68s; in the second round Olivia sets a faster time of 13.05s to come third in her heat and Sophie finished her sprint heat with 13.84s.

Last Friday several HY athletes, adults and juniors, went to the Rye Series 5k and 10k races.

The 10k was dominated by HY, taking top spots for both male and female.

First in the 10k race was Nathan Bible with an outstanding time of 34.06 and for the ladies, Amy Dixon was first back in 39.26.

HY juniors in the Rye 1k

Terry Puxty was next HY athlete home in 41.18 in 20th, Kieran Moss, returning from injury, ran a fantastic race for 30th in 42.59, and Ben Jones was 33rd in 43.23.

In the 5k Scarlett Dixon was the first junior girl back and second female overall in 19.00. Megan Hopkins-Parry was fourth female and second junior girl in 21.24.

In the junior 1k race Tommy Mills was second athlete back in 3.26, Edward Dixon was third in 3.31, Albert Fitz-Hugh was sixth in 4.13 and first girl back a second behind was Isla Hopkins-Parry in 4.14.

Sienna Dixon was 9th in 4.59 with Eliza Hopkins-Parry 15th in 5.27 and Willa Fitz-Hugh 17th in 5.47.

HY under-13s representing Sussex at the inter-counties. L-R Henry, Tera, Jessica, Brianna and Arthur

Some of the amazing HY AC U13 athletes went to Walton-on-Thames on Sunday for the Inter Counties to represent Sussex. There were great performances from all of them and some PBs too.

Arthur Pocock came fourth in the boys’ B string 75m hurdles. He kept his three-stride pattern the whole race, but fell after clipping the last hurdle. Even with the fall he finished less than 0.3 seconds outside his PB.

Jessica Wilson came eighth in the girls’ shot, throwing a fantastic PB of 7.08m. She gained another PB in the girls’ non-scoring 100m, coming fifth in 14.08.

Brianna Ripley came second in the girls’ A string 100m with an amazing new PB of 12.64. She also ran her first 200m, coming second overall in the girls’ A string in 26.22 seconds,.

Tera Buckland had a strong race in the girls’ n/s 800m finishing 4th in a great time of 2.40.12 and in the boys’ non-scoring 800m Henry Sully came a brilliant 5th, securing a PB of 2.30.60.