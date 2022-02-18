HY Runners and Hastings AC enjoy superb finale to cross country league season

HY head coach and Sussex Athletics president Terry Skelton said: “The atmosphere was the best on the course to date, the weather was bright and cold, the ground was perfect; soft and muddy in places.”

The first race was for the U11 girls, over 2k.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton Pheonix’s talented Katherine Haslip was first. She recently broke the Sussex one-mile record in this age category.

HY and Hastings AC youngsters are among those on the start line

Second over the line was HY’s Isabella Buchanan, who also gained the overall silver league medal.

Third went to HY’s Antalia Cole. Skelton said: “Isabella had a brilliant race and her talent is shining, Antalia is another rising star - all the HY girls ran well; Amelia (Skelton) had a blinder.”

Also running were Olivia Collins, Ava Morrissy, Tera Buckland, Alyssa Cornford, Kitty Morgan, Elcie Harmer and Olivia Hanson.

In the U11 boys’ race HY’s contenders were Henry Sully, Bertie Symes and Ben Simms.

HY's under-11 boys

In the U13 boys’ race over 3.2k, HY’s Zion Okojie put in a strong effort.

The U13 girls’ team consisted of Megan Hopkins-Parry, Sophia Collins, Daisy Welch, Layla Harmer and Jessica Harmer.

The U17 race saw the return of HY’s Callum Puxty who, after some time out from running, had a strong run over the 5.2k distance.

Next up was the ladies’ race, also 5.2k, with a fierce battle for first place between Hastings AC and Crawley.

Elliot Simmons (right) of Hastings AC

It was a fight to the line, with Crawley taking the win by a matter of yards.

HY ladies Jenna French, Shannon Hopkins-Parry (U20), Sophie McGoldrick, Emma Welch, Carly Hopkins, Maria Mitchell, Fiona Norman Brown, Ivy Buckland, Deborah Read, Becky Mabon, Sonni Pine, Jessica Wellard and Jenna Harmer all placed well.

Wellard said: “I didn’t really know what I let myself in for but I knew I was with an awesome team and that made me have the confidence to try.”

In the men’s race over 8k, HY’s Will Carey had a fantastic race. David Ervine (U20) just missed out on a bronze medal, placing fourth overall in the league.

Next for HY was Barry Buchanan, Jonathan Hatch, then Benji Symes and Sam Brown putting in strong runs.

Jamie Webb, Dan Isted, Terry Puxty, John Badrock, Jason Wright, Tom Brampton, Jake Coleman, Dan Russell, Chris Castleman and Sam Johnson all did well.

Skelton said: “This club is fantastic, the other clubs did not stop talking about HY’s amazing marshals and how cheerful and supportive they were towards all the athletes.

“We want to say a big thankyou to all our sponsors; Kiley’s Karpets, PMC Estate Agents, Easylet, Dynamic Scaffolding, Saunders Financial, Park Lane Group, Elements and Colemans Plant Hire. With their help, all of our kids train for free.”

Elsewhere, HY’s Carl Adams took part in the British Masters 10k road championships at Chessington last Sunday, finishing in 35.55.

Adams said: “I loved being among it and left it all out there on the course.”

Coach Skelton said: “It was so wet and windy; it was a solid run from Carl.”

Meanwhile Jenna French has been selected to represent Sussex senior ladies at the National Inter Counties XC at Loughborough on March 12.

Skelton said: “Jenna has had a strong XC season and she deserves her place on the team.”

HASTINGS AC

by Chloe Le Fay

Last weekend brought the last Sussex Cross Country League race at Bexhill for club members.

The weather was much more favourable this time as the sun shone and the day stayed dry, although somewhat frosty.

Eileen Beach showed her tremendous talent once again, coming in a clear first in the senior women’s race, giving one Crawley U17 runner who has not had anyone anywhere near her the whole season a bit of a fright.

Beach said: “I was behind her the whole way but just couldn’t catch her at the end, when I can get more training in I’ll be doing more sprint training.”

This was her first cross country race out of the four in the league this season which means she doesn’t receive a medal this time round.

But it’s a given after her recent performances there will be be plenty of medals soon.

In the U15 boys’ race, new club talent Evelyn Moynihan missed out of his predicted county team place for national inter-counties after losing a shoe mid race.

He still managed to make up half the field, though and there is lots more to come from him.

Meanwhile at the Sussex Indoor Championships, the club managed two golds and a silver medal.

In the pole vault, Wayne Martin was first senior man with 2.90, his best for years.

Also first in pole vault was Charlotte Wynne-Pennel with 2.50m, improving the club record yet again.

Jordan Pola ran the first 60m heat in 7.35 and won a silver by running the 60m final in 7.23 – missing out by 0.01 second on gold.

Elliot Simmons also ran the 60mM first heat for the first time and recorded 7.80, just missing out on the final.

There are lots more competitions and events coming up over the next few months, meaning great things on the horizon for so many of the the clubs talented athletes who are going from strength to strength.