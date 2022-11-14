Hy Runners with their medals

All primary schools across Hastings & Rother were invited to take part in their cluster for the first round of cross country.

The local schools, at this end of Hastings, endured a gruelling 2.5 laps of Sandown’s huge playing fields, with plenty of mud and a few slopes to encounter. The real aim for the runners was to keep going and find that resilience to make it to the end. Hy Runner, Ivy Buckland, was the designated tailgater, supporting and encouraging everyone to finish the course.

There were 8 races with pupils across Years 3 - 6 running in their gender groups. It was fantastic to see so many children of varying abilities having a go. There were some confident runs and amazing outcomes from many of the Hy youth runners.Francesca Tarrant came in 1st place for the Year 5 girls with Dora Land just behind her in 3rd place. Elsie Harmer followed, placing 12th.

Henry Sully and Noah Mayhew took 1st and 2nd place respectively for the year 5 boys shortly followed by Ben Sims in 5th place. Cody mansell came 6th in the year 4 boys face with older brother, Michael Mansell making 1st place for the year 3 boys and Oscar Giles placing 3rd. Phoebe Sims secured 2nd place for the Year 3 girls.