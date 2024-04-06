HY Runners shine at Sussex road relays and in schools finals
The HY teams were out in full force at the Sussex Road Relay Championships in Brighton.
With the children running just over a one-mile lap of Preston Park and the adults undertaking a two-mile lap of the same course, there was no wind and plenty of sun – so conditions were just about perfect.
The under-11 boys’ teams kicked off the day.
HY’s Team A consisted of Noah Mayhew, Benji Pocock and Henry Sully and finished with a team time of 17:34.
Team B of Michael Mansell, Arthur Pocock and Cody Mansell with the group taking home silver with a time of 20:38.
The under-11 girls scooped silver with an excellent run.
Team A consisted of Tera Buckland, Ivy Buchanan and Francesca Tarrant-with a finishing time of 18:58. Team B had Evelyn Cornford, Matilda Skelton and Sophia Tarrant in a time of 21:31.
Team C consisted of Miley Wigmore,7:41, and Elsie Harmer, 8:35.
The under-13 girls’ Team A consisted of Antalia Cole, Florence Tewkesbury and Isabella Buchanan and they ran in 17:16.
Team B – Amelia Skelton, Olivia Collins and Mia Lennard – finished in 18:47.
Team C had Kitty Morgan, Sophie Smith and Ellen Gates finishing in 19:52. Team D consisted of Ida-May-Pocock, Alyssa Cornford and Ava Morrissy with a time of 24:21.
This group put on an excellent show and took home gold.
This is great win for the club and shows the hard work the HY athletes have been putting in.
Aiden Larkin competed in the under-13 boys’ race within Team A with a time of 5:53 for his leg, with Zion Okojie racing in the under-15 boys, again in Team A, with a time of 5:31.
In the under- 15 girls’ category, Team A had Megan Hopkins-Parry, Daisy Welch and Sophie Sims finishing in a time of 20:56.
Team B consisted of Lily Wadmore, Layla Harmer and Jessica Harmer.
In their two-mile loop of the course the senior women’s Team A consisted of Carly Hopkins, Shannon Hopkins-Parry and Sharon Gates Mayhew, running in 42:19.
Team B featured Deb Read, Susan Dunn and Jenna Harmer, who finished in 49:10.
The V40 field included a Team A of Deb Read, Becky Mabon and Sonnii Pine, with a finishing time of 45:12.
In the senior men’s event, Team A had David Ervine, Alfie Johnson, Joshua Gilbey, Shane Ryan finishing in 47:54. Team B comprised Matthew Harmer, who ran a leg in 13:03, and Gareth Morris, 16:21.
Finishing the day in the V40 category, Barry Buchanan, John Badrock and Benji Symes raced the two-mile loop in Team A with a time of 35:43.
These highly competitive and enjoyable races have been an annual feature of the Sussex athletics scene in their present format since 1990.
Before this there were fairly regular road relays.
Junior athletes from HY Runners competed in the Sussex schools finals at Crawley Rugby Club.
It was Year 5 and Year 6 pupils who were involved.
In the Year 6 girls’ race, Tera Buckland came in third place, while Evelyn Cornford came in 26th.
Matilda Skelton, Miley Wigmore, Francesca Tarrant and Jessica Wilson also ran at this event.
In the Year 6 boys’ race, Noah Mayhew came in 14th and Ben Sims finished in 21st.
Benji Pocock came third in the Year 5 boys’ race, and Arthur Pocock and Henry Sully also completed in the very muddy course.
The cross country season is now over as athletes focus on their summer campaigns, with many taking up track and field challenges.
