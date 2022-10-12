Zack Bull, 15, attends The Forest School in Horsham and is part of the Tennis Sussex 16-and-under county squad and plays tennis for Storrington LTC.

He took up tennis aged nine and has always wanted to be a ballboy at a top event but had never had the chance.

Zack saw a post on Instagram for an open trial to be a ‘ballkid’ at the Laver Cup. In a trial at Shepherds Bush in July, where 500 youngsters trialled over two days for 24 spots, he was put through tests of agility, co-ordination, balance, speed, endurance and teamwork – and received an email ten days later to say that he'd been selected.

Zack Bull is bottom left as the ballkids pose with the great Roger Federer

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were two four-hour training sessions in September before Zack travelled to the Laver Cup, an international indoor tournament between Europe and the rest of the world at the O2 Arena.

He spent the whole four days with the rest of the ‘ballkid’ squad, carrying out their duties and meeting and mixing with the players.

The highlight was being on court for Roger Federer's last professional match where he played doubles with Rafa Nadal, Zack's favourite player. Zack’s family were there and Zack gave Federer the ball for his first service game that night

Novak Djokovic and Federer both surprised the ‘ballkids’ by visiting their lounge. Djokovic did a Q&A session and signed balls for each member of the squad, Federer made a little video clip with them all for Instagram and signed Zack's book and a cap for his coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zack is to the right of John McEnroe in this picture

Zack also met Andy Murray, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitipas and Matteo Berretini, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock and Tommy Paul. He also managed to get a photo with legend John McEnroe.

Zack said: “For the first five minutes of day one, I was shaking slightly as this was a whole new experience. But after a few sprints and rolls I was into it. Staying professional and straight faced the whole time, even after the few incredible points being played, was difficult but we all laughed about it after our shift.

"Our team rotated positions well so we all got equal screen time. Luckily no one fell over or was embarrassed and I'm sure we gave a great impression to fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meeting the players was great. They had lots of time for us, no one was missed out for autographs or photos. We met Roger and Novak up close which was great. They were grateful for our service on the court and gave us their time in recognition. I must say Frances Tiafoe was biggest personality of everyone.

Zack Bull at the Laver Cup - which he said was the experience of a lifetime

“The ballkids squad have become close friends and will most likely stay in touch for a long time. We were put into teams of six, my team was great, we were sharp and professional on the court and knew how to enjoy our time when off.