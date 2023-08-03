Iconic Frankie Dettori crucial to horse racing’s growth – can the sport  replace him?

Football finance expert Rob Wilson says iconic Frankie Dettori crucial to horse racing’s growth and the sport can’t replace him like tennis did with Roger Federer.

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest Goodwood betting odds, the expert at Sheffield Business School said he believed the economic impact of Dettori’s retirement will not harm the sport because he had played such a crucial role in helping to grow it in the first place.

Dettori is riding in his final Glorious Goodwood this week and has already had success in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes, winning on Kinross.

Wilson said: “The horse racing industry will be searching for another jockey with the global profile of Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori gets up to win on Kinross in Tuesday's Lennox Stakes | Picture: Malcolm Wells

“Dettori is an iconic athlete who’s had a following that made people interested in the sport, we’ve had successive retirements from him and he’s kept coming back. Horse racing as a sport has increased in popularity over the last 20 to 25 years, and it’s become increasingly popular over the last 10 years with the major tournaments and race meetings around the UK.

"The interesting comparison with Tiger Woods and Roger Federer is that in both those cases, there was an upcoming athlete or group of athletes coming through to pick up the mantle. In tennis you had Djokovic, Nadal and to a lesser extent Andy Murray. With Woods, you go down the list and see Mickleson and Rory McIlroy. The wave of change is not significant.

“I’m not an expert in horse racing, but there isn’t a jockey I see that has the same profile and global appeal that he does. So the horse racing industry will be searching for one.

“But I think given the scale of popularity in the last decade or so, I don’t think there will be an economic impact of him leaving other than his own wages and prize money.

“With Frankie Dettori, you also have to balance out the benefits he brought to the sport against and the downsides of him leaving too. People always become personalities, and they become interesting to watch and interview but ultimately people are there to make money through gambling.

“Your regular horse goers who follow the horses he rides on may change their behaviour, but generally speaking horse race goers will be going for the thrill of the race and looking to back winners.

“It may even level up the playing field a bit. Historically, the best horse trainers want the best jockeys, although it has been a mixed picture in the last few years.

“Usain Bolt leaving athletics is an example of a retirement having an economic impact on the sport. Michael Phelps in swimming is another. We’re talking about athletes who become big media personalities, and that is the driver. But that benefits them and the knock-on impact is the sport.