Daphne has been doing triathlons for many years and has won numerous age-group titles at home and in Europe.

But her birthday challenge has Daphne – supported by husband Stephen, 73 – taking things to a new level.

She explained: “I will be 85 on August 14 so I aim to complete 85 triathlons by then. My husband will do most of them with me.

Daphne Belt, with husband Stephen, plans to do 85 triathlons | Contributed picture

"Last March Stephen had an emergency with his prostate. He had treatment and care at St Richards A&E in Chichester and then the urology department of Worthing Hospital.

"So we are doing a huge endurance test to raise funds for Prostate UK and it is going well. Our original target is £2,500.

“The plan is to swim 1,900m, cycle 20km and run 3km about three times per week mostly starting and finishing at Littlehampton Wave.

"A number of official triathlons are included. The longest event will be Ironman Venice-Jesolo - a 1900m swim in the Adriatic, followed by a 90-mile bike ride and a half marathon.

"Others coming up are, on March 3, the local Tuff Fitty Triathlon Club Frostbite sprint distance aquathlon.

"Hopefully the 85 mini tris will finish on my big birthday."