The newly refurbished Worthing Rugby Club memorial stand is officially open – in honour of much-loved Charley McAdams.

Having originally been built, and much smaller, in the 1980s, the stand has gone through a couple of upgrades and extensions since then.

Past members Gordon Pope and Bob Knight played a large part in making this happen.

The then chair of women’s rugby at the club, Charley McAdams, was diagnosed with cancer and approached the club about raising funds in her memory to give the stand a much-needed facelift.

The family of Charley McAdams in the new stand, refurbished and reopened in memory of her | Contributed picture

With a huge amount of hard work by her family, friends, team-mates and the rest of the club, enough money was raised to replace all the seats, paint the stand and have some great new visuals across the back.

The stand was officially opened by Charley’s children, Will and Hannah, in a ceremony attended by her family and lots of club members last Sunday.

Charley died just over a year ago. She and her family have been committed and loyal servants of the club and Charley also served on the management committee as senior rugby chair.

The tireless and passionate work Charley put in on behalf of her beloved Worthing Warriors has seen the section grow in stature.

The new stand, refurbished and reopened in memory of Charley McAdams | Contributed picture

When she passed away, the club said the love and affection for her from the Worthing Warriors and Worthing RFC knew no bounds. “As a respected club member and as a fabulous person she will be terribly missed."

If you are interested in having your name on a seat please get in touch – email [email protected]