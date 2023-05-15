Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Action and finishers at the Seaford 10kAction and finishers at the Seaford 10k
Action and finishers at the Seaford 10k

In pictures: Seaford 10k is a seafront success

The inaugural Seaford 10k was enjoyed by runners in ideal running conditions.

By Steve Bone
Published 15th May 2023, 15:39 BST

Japanese runner Kanta Matsumoto won the men’s run with a very impressive time of 33:07, local teenager Ollie Sprague took second place and Ed Plager taking the remaining podium place.

Bodyworks XTC Henrietta Tarasewicz (38:24) won the female with Alison Moore (Eastbourne) and Kerry Langley (Volt 64) ending up third.

Joint team winners were Seaford Striders and Heathfield Road Runners.

Newhaven Lifeboat Mascot Stormy Stan started the run and presented prizes.

The run was a great success and MCC Promotions hope to promote the run again next May.

Action and finishers at the Seaford 10k

1. Seaford 10k pictures by Angela Robards (11).JPG

Action and finishers at the Seaford 10k Photo: Angela Robards

Action and finishers at the Seaford 10k

2. Seaford 10k pictures by Angela Robards (10).JPG

Action and finishers at the Seaford 10k Photo: Angela Robards

Action and finishers at the Seaford 10k

3. Seaford 10k pictures by Angela Robards (9).JPG

Action and finishers at the Seaford 10k Photo: Angela Robards

Action and finishers at the Seaford 10k

4. Seaford 10k pictures by Angela Robards (8).JPG

Action and finishers at the Seaford 10k Photo: Angela Robards

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SeafordEastbourne