In pictures: Seaford 10k is a seafront success
The inaugural Seaford 10k was enjoyed by runners in ideal running conditions.
Japanese runner Kanta Matsumoto won the men’s run with a very impressive time of 33:07, local teenager Ollie Sprague took second place and Ed Plager taking the remaining podium place.
Bodyworks XTC Henrietta Tarasewicz (38:24) won the female with Alison Moore (Eastbourne) and Kerry Langley (Volt 64) ending up third.
Joint team winners were Seaford Striders and Heathfield Road Runners.
Newhaven Lifeboat Mascot Stormy Stan started the run and presented prizes.
The run was a great success and MCC Promotions hope to promote the run again next May.