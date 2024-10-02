It was a very busy weekend at HDIBC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MacMillan Cancer Charity is the chosen charity of our recently appointed President, Linda Adamson

As part of our busy weekend, Friday saw HDIBC host a MacMillan coffee and cake afternoon and successfully raising £420 for this very workthwhile charity, which was just one of many similar events being held across the UK.

On Sunday, our last 'stand-alone' competition of the Summer Season was held - Last One Standing.

There was a very good turnout and whilst serious at times, there was lots of good fun and jollity, with members wearing bright colours to brighten up the day. Each bowler had 4 bowls, with any that went into the ditch or off the rink, plus the furthest one from the jack, being eliminated at each end - until there is just the Last One Standing! Everybody took part in the first round, with all the winners and runners-up from that round then facing other rink winners and runners-up in the next round, with those in the minor places facing those who finished similarly on their rinks. Everybody still had a chance therefore to make the final.

Dave Turley - the Last Man Standing winner

Three men and one lady bowler qualified for the final and with just two ends left, there were still 3 bowlers left with one bowl each. Dave Turley emerged as the final winner, with Peter Elliot a close and worthy runner-up. Well done Dave and Peter and also those who did well in the 'loser' finals! On the Saturday, the first of this season’s Open Days was held with new members signing up and taking advantage of the offers available - our special offer of one month of free membership is still available for those who may not have been able to come along on our Open Day.

Or perhaps you might like to try out Short Mat Bowls - a similar offer applies - or maybe look at our Social Calendar which includes Quiz Nights, Race Nights, Bingo, Tribute Acts and many other events. We also have our own restaurant and bar and with our internal and external leagues and competitions about to begin, there is bowling of all standards to be enjoyed. Why not come along and see for yourself.