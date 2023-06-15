Conditions were perfect for the opening event of this year’s Three Friday Night series at the end of last week, when punters were treated to a fine evening’s racing followed by a DJ set by Claptone.
The crowd lapped up the entertainment both on the racetrack and on the dancefloor, created in the winner’s enclousre after racing.
Highlight of the racecard – which was devoted entirely to apprentice jockeys was the ‘36 Years Of Frankie Dettori At Goodwood’ Apprentice Handicap, marking the anniversary of the Italian rider’s first UK win, at Goodwood in 1987.
This is Dettori’s final season in the saddle and the racecourse is set to celebrate his career during Glorious week.
The race named in his nouor was won by 3/1 chance Airshow, ridden by Oliver Searle.
The weather might have been quite so good on Sunday but that didn’t stop another large crowd enjoying Goodwood’s family raceday, when racing was complented by free off-track sideshows.
Racing included a contest new to Goodwood, the listed Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes. It was won by Jim Crowley on Al Asifah (4/7 favourite).
Tomorrow (Friday 16) evening brings the second in the Three Friday Nights series, with racing starting at 5.30pm and followed by a DJ set from Felix da Housecat. They also race tomorrow night at Fontwell Park – first race 6.10pm.