The sun is shining on the South Downs – and Goodwood race-goers are making the most of a busy spell of fixtures. And this Friday evening, punters even have a choice of whether to watch the action at Goodwood or Fontwell Park.

Conditions were perfect for the opening event of this year’s Three Friday Night series at the end of last week, when punters were treated to a fine evening’s racing followed by a DJ set by Claptone.

The crowd lapped up the entertainment both on the racetrack and on the dancefloor, created in the winner’s enclousre after racing.

Highlight of the racecard – which was devoted entirely to apprentice jockeys was the ‘36 Years Of Frankie Dettori At Goodwood’ Apprentice Handicap, marking the anniversary of the Italian rider’s first UK win, at Goodwood in 1987.

Airshow, ridden by Oliver Searle, wins the race run in honour of Frankie Dettori's first win at Goodwood 36 years ago | Picture: Malcolm Wells

This is Dettori’s final season in the saddle and the racecourse is set to celebrate his career during Glorious week.

The race named in his nouor was won by 3/1 chance Airshow, ridden by Oliver Searle.

The weather might have been quite so good on Sunday but that didn’t stop another large crowd enjoying Goodwood’s family raceday, when racing was complented by free off-track sideshows.

Racing included a contest new to Goodwood, the listed Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes. It was won by Jim Crowley on Al Asifah (4/7 favourite).

