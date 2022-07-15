It's tennis boom-time in Eastbourne

In 2015, the council invested in all the council courts in Eastbourne – Longland Road, Hampden Park and Fisherman’s Green - by resurfacing them and redoing the fencing. New nets were provided and the court lines painted white.

Over the years, the court surface deteriorated and became too dangerous to play on; the maintenance and treatment the courts required were delayed.

In addition and due to their free access, the courts were used by cyclists, footballers and those on scooters.

The splendid resurfaced courts at the Old Town Hub

Old Town Hub Community Interest Company (CIC) was formed in 2020 and took on the lease agreement for the tennis courts at Old Town Recreation Ground, Longland Road.

Since then there has been a steady stream of investment in the area - tennis nets replaced and new gate access for the courts with an online booking system.

The latest investment has come with all four tennis courts now having a professional clean, bind and fresh new paint.

Following on from their success earlier in the year in the LTA Tennis Sussex Awards where they won the Communities and Parks Club Award, Old Town Hub CIC continue to offer the most affordable tennis experience in Eastbourne.

Meads ladies' second team

There are free bookable slots throughout the week at varied times to make it accessible for all and there is also the option to use Pay & Play from £5.

Local families have the opportunity to book and play on the courts too with the Family Access Pass. This has proved popular with local residents and costs £40 per year, 100% of funds raised go back into maintaining the facilities.

Set2Win is the coaching provider at Old Town Hub and offers Diddy Tennis (2-4yrs), Junior Tennis, Cardio Tennis, Adult Coaching for all levels, Free Community Tennis, Free Junior Club Night, Tournaments & Individual Lessons.

Director & Tennis Coach of Set2Win Craig Wells said: “The courts are now looking fantastic.

Winners at the Hailsham TC tournament

"The playing surface is a vibrant blue with the lines repainted and the outer playing area traditional green.

"We are continuing to offer free and affordable tennis to everyone in the local area and we are as passionate as ever to continue this offer.”

Currently, Old Town Hub CIC have over 200 members and regular players using the Pay and Play set-up.

Set2Win offers tennis coaching in six local schools in addition to being the provider at Old Town Hub.

Across all their venues, they see over 200 players on the court.

For more information about the Family Access Pass and booking courts, please visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/OldTownHubCIC. For information on the coaching programme, download the Set2Win app.

MEADS TC by Mike Dixon

Meads Tennis Club’s ladies' first team travelled to play Pavilion and Avenue in Hove in the highly competitive National League Division 2.

The competition requires teams to play four singles and two doubles and at the end of six entertaining matches Meads were delighted to travel home with a 4-2 victory.

Lucy Parkin pulled off the unusual feat of securing a "double bagel" in her singles match winning 6-0, 6-0 before combining with Jess Gisby to take their doubles contest in straight sets.

Gisby had earlier claimed a singles victory in the longest match of the morning via an exciting third set tie break.

Fourteen-year-old Alex Caulfield produced some classy tennis in her straight sets singles victory while Yvo Miles put in a spirited effort but could not quite get the better of her opponent.

Caulfield and Miles battled hard in their doubles but could not prevent a Pavilion and Avenue victory.

Captain Lucy Parkin said: "To get a convincing win against such a big club is a real boost for the team and we were thrilled that young Alex won her singles for us."

Meads Men's Seconds 3 Seaford & Blatch’ton 1

Meads men's seconds moved to the top of the table after an impressive 3-1 victory over Seaford TC.

Kevin Boakes and Andrew Murphy produced some accurate and composed tennis to defeat their opponents in the first match winning 6-2, 6-4.

New pairing Peter Bray and Mike Dixon were defeated by a strong Seaford first pair.

With the match poised at one all going into the reverse fixtures Meads managed to step up a gear with Bray and Dixon sweeping to a 6-1, 6-0 victory whilst Boakes and Murphy were involved in the match of the day.

They took the first set 6-4 and then combined superbly to win the second set in an entertaining tie break to leave the overall score at 3-1 to Meads.

Injured captain Noel Bennett, supporting from the sidelines, said: "I was delighted with the performance of the guys today.

"If we can hold our nerve in the last two matches of the season we should be celebrating promotion but we're not there yet!"

HAILSHAM TC by Manny Galitzine

Hailsham Tennis Club held some of their annual tournament finals over a sunny weekend.

In the men's singles final, last year's champion, Johan Jooste, took on fellow first team player, Simon Underwood.

Although Simon put up strong competition, Johan would not be denied, winning in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Johan is a serial winner in the men's singles, having won seven in a row before losing to teammate Neil Downer in 2000. But this win gives him a ninth success.

The other final was the men's doubles, again featuring Johan who already has seven wins to his name in that category, mostly with Neil again.

This time he played with Simon Chambers, once more against Simon Underwood who partnered men's captain Jonny Chea.

There was to be no more space on the Honours Board for Johan this time, however, as Simon Underwood and Jonny came through 7-5, 6-1 after a close fought first set went their way.