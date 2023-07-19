ITV Racing reveal their Glorious Goodwood plans

They will be on air 2.30-5pm on Tuesday, 1.30-4pm Wednesday to Friday and 1.25-4pm on Saturday – taking the best of the Qatar Goodwood Festival to the watching nation.The Opening Show preview programme is on at 9.30am on Saturday 5 on ITV4. All shows will be simulcast on ITVX.

Glorious Goodwood is one of the highlights of the summer racing calendar and this year will feature some exciting superstars such as the Aidan O’Brien trained Paddington, a hot favourite for the Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday.

Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani are ready to front ITV Racing's Glorious Goodwood coverage

The star filly Nashwa also lines up in the Qatar Nassau Stakes on Thursday under the trailblazing Hollie Doyle to take on the challenge of the French raider, Blue Rose Cen.The festival is also next stop on Frankie Dettori’s retirement tour.

Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani host exclusive free-to-air coverage live from Goodwood and will be joined daily by Jason Weaver, with Megan Nicholls on air Tuesday to Thursday and Leonna Mayor Friday and Saturday.

Oli Bell, Rishi Persad, Matt Chapman and Luke Harvey are out and about across the course with Richard Hoiles and Mark Johnson in the commentary box.Mark Heyes brings all the of lifestyle news from around the course joined by Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins on Friday.

The Opening Show, hosted by Rishi Persad alongside Matt Chapman and Leonna Mayor, will look back at a wonderful week of racing and preview the best of Saturday's action including the Stewards' Cup. There will also be a free-to-enter ITV7 competition.ITV live races

Tuesday 1 August

2.50 Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap Stakes

3.25 The Nicholson Gin Vintage Stakes - Group 2

4.00 The World Pool Lennox Stakes - Group 2

4.35 The Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes - Group 1

Wednesday 2 August

1.50 The Coral Handicap Stakes

2.25 The Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes - Group 3

3.00 The Molecomb Stakes - Group 3

3.35 The Qatar Sussex Stakes - Group 1

Thursday 3 August

1.50 The Coral Kincsem Handicap Stakes

2.25 Markel Richmond Stakes - Group 2

3.00 The John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes - Group 3

3.35 The Qatar Nassau Stakes - Group 1

Friday 4 August

1.50 The Coral Goodwood Handicap Stakes

2.25 Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes - Group 3

3.00 The Coral Golden Mile Handicap Stakes

3.35 The King George Qatar Stakes - Group 2

Saturday 5 August

1.50 The Coral Stewards’ Sprint Handicap Stakes

2.25 Coral Summer Handicap Stakes

3.00 Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes - Group 2