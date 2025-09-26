Jess Breach and Sarah Bern acknowledge the fans as they celebrate after the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Semi Final between France and England at Ashton Gate (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Jess Breach and her Red Roses team-mates are ready to go for glory in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final Canada at Twickenham – and the West Sussex star says the support England have had has been a big factor in helping them get this far.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 4pm showdown – live on BBC1 – sees England as favourites on home soil, but ex-Chichester and Pulborough junior Breach and her colleagues know Canada cannot be under-estimated, having raised their levels and shown great spirit to reach the showpiece.

Saracens star Breach, whose family live in West Sussex, said it had been a memorable tournament for her – with a couple of notable milestones passed – and the whole team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have scored my 50th try and had my 50th cap in this tournament has been a dream come true,” she said.

England line up for the national anthems prior to the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Semi Final (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"The levels of support that not only I have received but all the girls has been phenomenal and extremely special.

"We love interacting with our supporters up and down the country and to have played in almost every region has really shone a light on what women’s rugby can offer so many people.

"From day one for us it’s been about earning the right to reach the final, doing it for the girls and enjoying every moment along the way. It’s been an exciting journey to this point and we’re relishing the chance to run out at Allianz Stadium on Saturday in front of a sell-out crowd."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has named an unchanged 23 for Saturday’s final.

It means World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year nominee Megan Jones and six-try wing Breach have been named in the starting XV for every match of the tournament.

Ellie Kildunne continues at full-back after earning player-of-the-match on her return to the team with two tries in the semi-final, while Abby Dow completes the back three on the right wing.

Tatyana Heard lines-up up at inside centre with Natasha Hunt and Zoe Harrison partnering in the half-back positions. Captain Zoe Aldcroft takes to the field from blindside flanker accompanied in the back row by 2014 winner Alex Matthews and the tournament’s top tackler, Sadia Kabeya (89).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lock Morwenna Talling, who is second on England’s tackle stats (67), partners number one line-out stealer Abbie Ward in the second row. Loosehead prop Hannah Botterman made three turnovers against France and remains in the front row alongside hooker Amy Cokayne and tighthead prop Maud Muir.

Mitchell said: “Our staff and players have worked hard to reach this stage of the tournament. Playing a World Cup final at Allianz Stadium in front of a record 82,000 is a significant milestone for the sport.

“We are well prepared for the challenge against Canada. It is number one versus number two in the world, and we know the contest will demand a full 80 minutes. Our focus remains on staying in our process and executing effectively.”

Red Roses team to play Canada

15 Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 56 caps)

14 Abby Dow (Unattached, 58 caps)

13 Megan Jones (Trailfinders Women, 32 caps)

12 Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps)

11 Jess Breach (Saracens, 52 caps)

10 Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 64 caps)

9 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 86 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 61 caps)

2 Amy Cokayne (Sale Sharks, 88 caps)

3 Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 47 caps)

4 Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 27 caps)

5 Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 80 caps)

6 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 68 caps) - captain

7 Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 27 caps)

8 Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 80 caps)

Replacements

16 Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 73 caps)

17 Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 20 caps)

18 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 78 caps)

19 Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 30 caps)

20 Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 22 caps)

21 Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 38 caps)

22 Holly Aitchison (Sale Sharks, 43 caps)

23 Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 45 caps)