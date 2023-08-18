Around 200 young sailors aged eight to 18, their families and 120 boats gathered for this year's Junior Fortnight at Itchenor Sailing Club.

The event was characterised by two weeks of rain and strong winds.

Despite this, spirits were not dampened and competitors were treated to exhilerating and highly competitive racing in the beautiful backdrop of Chichester Harbour accompanied by a fun social programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one windier day the younger Mirror and Topper sailors were taken up harbour to the more protected water off Chichester Marina and alternative shore-based activities were organised for one day when all sailing had to be abandoned.

The start of a Mirror race | Picture: Chris Hatton

The youngest helms completed Mirror Family Fun Week in the first week where they sailed with a parent or an older crew. This was won by Finn Kameen, crewed by mother Laura.

All other fleets; Mirrors Non-Spinnaker, Mirrors Spinnaker, Toppers, Feva XLs, Laser Radials and 420s raced in a higj-standard two-week series.