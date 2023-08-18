Junior sailors show skills at Itchenor Sailing Club – report and 38 photos
The event was characterised by two weeks of rain and strong winds.
Despite this, spirits were not dampened and competitors were treated to exhilerating and highly competitive racing in the beautiful backdrop of Chichester Harbour accompanied by a fun social programme.
On one windier day the younger Mirror and Topper sailors were taken up harbour to the more protected water off Chichester Marina and alternative shore-based activities were organised for one day when all sailing had to be abandoned.
The youngest helms completed Mirror Family Fun Week in the first week where they sailed with a parent or an older crew. This was won by Finn Kameen, crewed by mother Laura.
All other fleets; Mirrors Non-Spinnaker, Mirrors Spinnaker, Toppers, Feva XLs, Laser Radials and 420s raced in a higj-standard two-week series.
Prizewinners: Mirror Family Fun Week – Finn & Laura Kameen; Mirror Non-Spinnaker (& Cygnet Trophy) - George Bayliss & Monty Fry; Mirror Spinnaker Silver (& Itchenor Porringer Trophy) - Martha Becker & Fleur Baker; Mirror Spinnaker Gold (& Pram Challenge Cup) - Felix Gladman & Jack Gardener; Mirrors 4 Trophy for winners of Mirror Spinnaker qual series - Sophie Fox & Florence Lewin; Topper AM inc John Fisher Mug, Leaver Topper & Jean-Andree Marroquin Trophy - Tate Kump; Topper PM 5.3 including Bullock Mug – Flora Holloway; Topper PM 5.3 for Fisher Mug – Barnaby Everett; Topper PM 4.2 inc Fox Mug & Little Lady Trophy - Jack Gardener; Feva XL (& week one trophy) Greville-Williams Clock, Wooden Challice & Supercup - Ed Upton-Brown & Scarlett Gladman; Laser Radial - 1st (& week one trophy) Wootton Laser Trophy & Houghton Cup - Isobel Fisher; International 420 - 1st & Bantham Cock - Ed Timberlake & Fred Langhorne; International 420 - Mason Trophy - Effie Grant & Bas Bush; International 420 - Grenelli Goblet & Supercup - Zac Shepherd & Arthur Southall; Duck Egg Cup - Jasper & Samuel Severne; Wooden Dolphin - Izzy Perry & Sacha Hill-Norton; Emma Jenkins Trophy - Joy Wickens; Hartley Cup – Anu Stone.