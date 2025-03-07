'Just been chilling at home' - Luke Littler's brilliant response to how he prepared for superb Premier League win in Sussex

Luke Littler said that he is still hungry to win more titles after winning night five of the Premier League in Brighton.

The 18-year-old defeated Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in the final at the Brighton Centre, averaging over 100 in the process.

On the nigh win, Littler said: “Yeah, obviously the first game was huge, and then to come off the back of it, to win the semi-final against Michael [van Gerwen] again, and obviously win the final, pick up all the points and close the gap.

“You can see Luke Humphries is well clear. But obviously after his loss, I didn’t think too much of it. I just wanted to win the semi-final, take it game by game.

“Since the UK Open, it’s just been chilling at home. I didn’t throw it out until tonight but it’s kind of gone well again.”

Littler’s nightly win was overshadowed by the two nine darters earlier on in the night, with Luke Humphries hitting perfection against home-favourite Rob Cross, before losing to the former Hastings man.

In the semi-finals, Cross hit his own nine darter against Aspinall, sending the crowd crazy for the second time in the night before going onto lose in a last leg decider despite averaging 10 more points than his rival.

On the nine darters, Littler said: “I’ve seen the first one, missed the second one. My dad was showing me on my phone that Sky [Sports] went down for the first one.

“Obviously, you feel it when it comes, everything just goes to trebles, but there’s plenty more weeks to try and get the hands on those gold darts.”

When asked whether he wanted the gold darts, Littler said: “I’d be happy, I might use them for one night.”

This is now some run for Littler, with him winning the World Championships at the start of the year, then winning the UK Open last week before he won his second night win of the Premier League campaign.

With his superb form, other players are starting to treat him like one of the greats, fearing the worst when ‘The Nuke’ goes multiple legs ahead, something which he feeds off.

He said: “For myself, I feel very comfortable going on the UK Open stage brilliant crowd, and here again tonight, brilliant crowd, but the run I’m on at the minute, just happy with it.

“Everything is going, maybe some things aren’t, but obviously, there’s legs where you can pick yourself up from, and hopefully it continues in Belgium this weekend.

“I just throw my darts, and that’s what I do. Obviously, as the game goes on, you see whoever I do play the heads maybe drop, because I’ve got that two, three leg gap on them, and that spurs me on, because if they get their head down, then I know that I’ve got them.”

Despite this, he is still hungry to win more titles, as he said: “It’s just in yourself. You want to go and win everything and the run I’m on at the minute, I’m sure, obviously, I want to go and pick up the title in Belgium this weekend and hopefully make it back-to-back.”

Littler, along with the other Premier League players, will travel to Belgium to start the European Tour, with Littler looking to regain his title from last year.