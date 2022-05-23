K2 Crawley to host Swimming Canada Para team

K2 Crawley, managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Crawley Borough Council, will host the training camp which comprises a mixture of long and short courses in the pool, with some gym sessions for 32 swimmers, and 20 coaches and support staff.

The centre have worked hard to ensure there is a balanced outcome to the K2 Crawley pool programme during this time accommodating for all members, clubs, lessons, and Everyone Active’s Swim Academy.

Jon Hodgson, Everyone Active Contract Manager, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting the Canadian Para Swimming team in preparation for the World Swimming Championships later this year.

"It’s both testament to our facilities and colleagues that we can attract such teams to come and train with us.

"It’s an exciting opportunity and we’re very happy to have Swimming Canada with us.”

The Assistant Team Leader of the Canadian Para Swimming team, Emma Van Steen, said: “In visiting the K2 Crawley for the first time I knew it would be the right fit for our team.

"The legacy of the facility supporting international teams before the London 2012 Games, and its recent renovations in 2018 provide the right balance for our national team athletes to prepare for World Championships.

"The staff at the K2 Crawley have been fantastic this far supporting us, and I look forward to working in person with them, as well as the community of Crawley.”

