Kasatkina will defend title at Eastbourne tennis week

Daria Kasatkina will defend her title at the 2025 Lexus Eastbourne Open

The Russian will head up a competitive line-up packed with the world’s best tennis players from the women’s, men’s and wheelchair games from June 21 to 28.

Kasatkina will also play at the HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club this summer.

"The LTA’s Lexus Eastbourne Open is one of the most unique events on the tour and I love coming back every season," said Kasatkina.

Daria Kasatkina celebrates with the Eastbourne Women’s Singles trophy following victory against Leylah Annie Fernandez at Devonshire Park last summer (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for LTA)

"The courts are amazing, the fans are always great and playing a tournament right next to the coast is very special.

"Last year I managed to get over the line and lift the title for the first time, which was an amazing experience and one I’ll remember forever. I’ve made the final in Eastbourne the past two years and I'm determined to make it a third and keep hold of the trophy this summer."

Kasatkina knows how to dominate on grass. Last year she defeated Emma Raducanu, Jasmine Paolini and Leylah Fernandez en route to the title and she’s also reached additional finals in Eastbourne and Birmingham in recent years.

The 27-year-old is fresh off one of her best seasons to date, clinching two WTA titles in Eastbourne and Ningbo to bring her total to eight career titles.

On the Grand Slam stage, Kasatkina has proven her mettle with a Roland Garros semi-final run in 2022, a Wimbledon quarter-final appearance, and fourth-round finishes at both the Australian Open and US Open.

This season, she’s already hit a career-best fourth round in Melbourne, following a strong quarter-final showing in Adelaide.

The Lexus Eastbourne Open is the only place to see world class tennis on the south coast with a WTA 250, ATP 250 and ITF 2 wheelchair tennis tournament all in one place.