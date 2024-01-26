BREAKING

Kayleigh completes 100th parkrun – at age of 11

She is only 11 – but Kayleigh Cleaver has just done her 100th parkrun.
By Steve Bone
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
She has racked up her century at 76 different locations around the UK – and has done 182 junior parkruns at 33 different locations.

Kayleigh, who lives in Horsham, started her parkrun journey in 2018. Mum Toni Baxter said: “I am immensely proud of her. She uses parkrun as part of her training for boxing.

"She boxes at Horsham Boxing Club and is awaiting her first skills bout.”

Kayleigh celebrates her 100th parkrun finish | Contributed picture
Kayleigh celebrates her 100th parkrun finish | Contributed picture

The 100th parkrun was supposed to be at Southwater last Saturday but it was cancelled because of ice.

Toni said: “We went to Tilgate in Crawley instead – which is where she did her very first parkrun in 2018. We started parkrun because Kayleigh’s dad John had a scare with his health and so he found out about parkrun and off we went.

“John and Kayleigh used to do it together. I just walked mainly but that’s the beauty of parkrun. Kayleigh now uses Parkrun as part of her stamina training for boxing. She runs 7k every weekend – 5k at parkrun on a Saturday and 2k at junior parkrun on a Sunday.

“We have been all over the country doing parkruns – as far as Aberdeen! We particularly like going to Wales, which we do quite regularly.”

Flashback to Kayleigh's first parkrun, six years ago | Picture contributed
Flashback to Kayleigh's first parkrun, six years ago | Picture contributed

Parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

The 5ks take place on Saturday mornings while junior events are 2k on Sundays. See parkrun.org.uk to get involved.

