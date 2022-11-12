Since launching in January 2020, not even lockdown has stopped the group and their members registering a string of successes.

They now have three locations – Fishergate Boxing Gym in Portslade; Burton Hall in Southwick and Glebe Primary School, Southwick – and run classes six days a week.

KBF went to the WUMA national championship in Worcester in September with six members going for glory – and they came away with several silver and bronze medals as well as three gold-winning national champions at various weight categories.

The massed ranks of the KBF Martial Arts Academy

James Donegan, 19, became the men’s national champion, Spencer Lunn, 13, became under-14 national champion and Luke Ettridge also won gold – all at their respective weight categories.

In addition to the golds KBF kickboxers also took two silvers and a bronze - meaning that all six of their fighters were placed in the event.

There was silver for Giovanni Leonardi and Isabelle Davy-Thomas and bronze for Katelain Lunn.

KBF martial arts academy is now coming up to three years old and in that short time they have grown from our very first students to a membership currently around 170.

Their students’ ages range from four to 61.

They teach points and light continuous fighting and enter a selection of external competitions every year with a selection of our fighters.As well as external competitions they have also successfully hosted their own inter-club competitions which have been a great success.Around a month ago, KBF held their second inter-club event with 56 members taking part.

What a day it was – every member walked away with a medal or trophies and the coaches said they were extremely proud of them all.If you would be interested in arranging a free trial session for any of KBF’s adult or children’s classes, visit www.Kickboxfit.co.uk or email [email protected]