Kemp, Kennett, Newman and Edwards lined up for Eastbourne Eagles fans’ special night

Drew Kemp, one of Britain's brightest young riders, will join fellow former Eagles Ed Kennett, Kyle Newman and Jason Edwards for a question and answer session at a meet and greet evening at Langney Sports Club, Eastbourne.

Kemp rode for Eagles in their last year of operation at Arlington Stadium before the then promotion collapsed under heavy debts in the summer of 2021.

Last season he helped Scunthorpe win the Championship Knock-Out Cup and this year will be lining up for Berwick and top-flight Leicester.

Drew Kemp (in blue) riding for Eastbourne Eagles | Picture: Mike Hinves

He will be accompanied on Saturday by 14-year-old rider Tia May Brant, a member of the British Youth set-up, who will have her 125cc racing machine on show.

The evening will also feature a memorabilia stand, merchandising stall, a display of four 500cc speedway racing bikes and the auctioning of an Eagles race jacket.

The Save Eastbourne Speedway Group, who operate under the EESC umbrella, aim to rally interest and explore options for an Eagles resurrection.

Spokesman David Graveling said: "It looks like it will be quite an evening. We have already had a fantastic response, and a number of other former Eastbourne riders will also be in attendance."