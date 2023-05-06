Edit Account-Sign Out
King Charles III out of luck at Goodwood on Coronation Day - plus 78 pictures from Goodwood's season opener

Newly crowned King Charles III missed the chance to have a winning horse at Goodwood less than two hours after his Coronation – as Candle Of Hope finished fourth in the Conqueror Stakes.

By Steve Bone
Published 6th May 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 15:33 BST

It would have been quite a story had the Richard Hughes-trained horse, ridden by David Probert, come home first in the royal colours in the feature race of the day just as the King finished the Coronation procession by returning to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony at Westminster Cathedal.

But three other horses and their jockeys were having none of that script, finishing ahead of the 18/1 shot. The King could perhaps console himself with the fact that fourth place in the race earned connections £3,378 prize money.

The race was won by Roman Mist (7/1), ridden by Hollie Doyle for trainer Archie Watson, on a day when Goodwood was inviting race-goers to celebrate the Coronation with red, white and blue cakes, bunting and other royal-themed features around the racecourse.

Sadly poor weather kept numbers down on Goodwopd’s second day of two in a row which have got the season up and running on the South Downs.

The William Hill Racing Radio Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday | Clive Bennett PhotographyThe William Hill Racing Radio Handicap Stakes at Goodwood on Friday | Clive Bennett Photography
