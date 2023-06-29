NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Ladies' Day in pictures - Royal Ascot reflections through the lens

Royal Ascot is over for another year – and that means it’s all eyes on Glorious Goodwood.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST

It was a fabulous five days of racing at the royal meeting – see pictures by Malcolm Wells from the racecourse’s famous Ladies’ Day in the slideshow in the video player above.

And it offered plenty of pointers towards the next big flat racing festival, the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which takes place on the South Downs from August 1 to 5.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plenty of top perfomers from Ascot contests like the Queen Anne Stakes, St James’ Palace Stakes and Ascot Gold Cup are set to do battle again at Goodwood. And maybe some of those Ladies’ Day outfits seen last week will be out again too when Goodwood’s Ladies’ Day takes place on Thursday, August 4.

Most Popular
The sun shone for Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot | Picture: Malcolm WellsThe sun shone for Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot | Picture: Malcolm Wells
The sun shone for Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot | Picture: Malcolm Wells

Stick with this website and the Chichester Observer between now and Glorious week for all the QGF build-up.

Related topics:AscotGlorious GoodwoodGoodwoodSouth Downs