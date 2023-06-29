Ladies' Day in pictures - Royal Ascot reflections through the lens

It was a fabulous five days of racing at the royal meeting – see pictures by Malcolm Wells from the racecourse’s famous Ladies’ Day in the slideshow in the video player above.
And it offered plenty of pointers towards the next big flat racing festival, the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which takes place on the South Downs from August 1 to 5.
Plenty of top perfomers from Ascot contests like the Queen Anne Stakes, St James’ Palace Stakes and Ascot Gold Cup are set to do battle again at Goodwood. And maybe some of those Ladies’ Day outfits seen last week will be out again too when Goodwood’s Ladies’ Day takes place on Thursday, August 4.
Stick with this website and the Chichester Observer between now and Glorious week for all the QGF build-up.