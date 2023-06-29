Ladies' Day in pictures - Royal Ascot reflections through the lens

Royal Ascot is over for another year – and that means it’s all eyes on Glorious Goodwood.

It was a fabulous five days of racing at the royal meeting – see pictures by Malcolm Wells from the racecourse’s famous Ladies’ Day in the slideshow in the video player above.

And it offered plenty of pointers towards the next big flat racing festival, the Qatar Goodwood Festival, which takes place on the South Downs from August 1 to 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of top perfomers from Ascot contests like the Queen Anne Stakes, St James’ Palace Stakes and Ascot Gold Cup are set to do battle again at Goodwood. And maybe some of those Ladies’ Day outfits seen last week will be out again too when Goodwood’s Ladies’ Day takes place on Thursday, August 4.

The sun shone for Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot | Picture: Malcolm Wells