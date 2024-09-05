A new season of jump racing is under way at Fontwell Park – and the track’s Ladies’ Evening gave the 2024-25 programme an upbeat opening.

A large crowd packed into the figure-of-eight course last Friday evening to see seven races, a competition to find the most stylish racegoer and live music from Abba Revival.

Now track staff are looking forward to another big event – this Sunday’s family fun day, when another large crowd is expected.

Fontwell Park executive director Guy Pridie said: “As far as season openers go we couldn’t have been happier.

The Rapunzel Me Bouncy Blow And Go Novices Limited Handicap Hurdle at Ladies' Evening | Picture: Clive Bennett

"The track couldn’t have been in a better place and the feedback from trainers and Jockeys backed that up.

"Attendees on the day totalled more than double than the corresponding fixture in 2023, with the restaurant selling out six weeks before the fixture.

"Moving this fixture from a Thursday evening to a Friday evening has benefited us hugely and we’re delighted that this will remain the case next year.”

Racing began with the Rapunzel Me Long Hair Don't Care Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, won by 9/2 Footloose Man for jockey Charlie Price and trainer Richard Hobson.

ABBA Revival performing at Fontwell | Picture: Clive Bennett

The Rapunzel Me Curls For The Girls Novices' Handicap Chase went to Belgarum (7/4 favourite), ridden by Freddie Gingell for Joe Tizzard.

Another five races followed after entries for one were so large it had to be run in two divisions.

Other winners on the evening were Kalkaroo, Earth Cry, Jigginstown King, Hawaii Du Mestivel and Easter Icon.

Trainer Neil Mulholland was celebrating a double.

Sunday brings the family fun day, with six races the centre of attention – the first at 1.55pm, the last at 4.50pm.

Pridie said: “The preparation for our next fixture is now under way and sees the return of our Dino family fun day. Our focus for this fixture is always to encourage the younger audience and families so it’s essential we make this a budget friendly day.

"Adult tickets start from £19 with children coming in for free, and all entertainment is also free.”

Other fixtures to come are the Retro Festival Raceday in October and Southern National in November.

See a gallery of Clive Bennett’s Ladies’ Evening pictures on the Observer app.