Lancing model thrilled to be Matchroom Ring Girl for Anthony Joshua fight at The O2

Lancing model Chloe Ellman-Baker has been selected as one of the Matchroom Ring Girls for the Anthony Joshua fight against Jermaine Franklin at The O2 arena in London.

Chloe Ellman-Baker became a Ring Girl in June 2022, when she was selected by SBJ Management for the Joe Cordina fight against Kenichi Ogawa in Wales, and is now a part of the Matchroom Ring Girls team

Chloe is following in the footsteps of her mother, Julie Dawn Ellman-Baker, who was one of the Matchroom Ring Girls on the Nigel Benn v Chris Eubank fight in October 1993.

She said it is very exciting to be selected for the big fight tomorrow, April 1, and she could not be more thrilled to be a part of such a prestigious event, especially with Anthony Joshua headlining the night.

Chloe said: "I have gone from a university student to one of the Ring Girls at the upcoming Anthony Joshua fight through SBJ Management. As a beauty queen and fashion model, I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to bring my unique style and personality to the ring. I can't wait to feel the energy and buzz of the crowd as we all come together to witness a historic night of boxing.

Chloe Ellman-Baker working with sports promoter Eddie Hearn

"This is my first time Ring Girling for a high-profile boxing match and I can't wait to be a part of such an incredible event. I understand that Ring Girling is an important and traditional aspect of boxing events, and I take this responsibility seriously. I plan to be professional, respectful and add to the excitement of the night. I'm ready to bring my A-game and show the world what a driven and intelligent woman can bring to the sport of boxing. I believe that my participation in the Anthony Joshua fight will be a memorable moment for both myself and the fans in attendance."

Chloe admits to feeling a mix of nerves and excitement as it is such a huge event, with a wild crowd in the arena and millions of people tuning in on TV. She became a Ring Girl in June 2022, when she was selected by SBJ Management for the Joe Cordina fight against Kenichi Ogawa in Wales, and is now a part of the Matchroom Ring Girls team.

She said: "As a Ring girl, I've developed a new-found love for boxing and the incredible energy that surrounds it. But it's not just the fights themselves that make this job so special - it's the opportunity to travel and connect with people from all over the world who share that passion. Through this job, I've made some amazing connections, with fighters like Ebanie Bridges and Johnny Fisher – The Romford Bull.

"As much as I love working at Matchroom's UK events, I can't help but dream of the day when the core team of Ring Girls is invited to join the company on their global ventures. It would be an incredible opportunity to represent Matchroom and be a part of some of the biggest fights in the world, while continuing to make new connections and share my love for the sport."

Chloe Ellman-Baker's mum, Julie Dawn Ellman-Baker, working with Barry Hearn

Chloe said Ring Girls are an integral part of the boxing experience, helping to build excitement and anticipation for the fight, as well as adding to the overall spectacle of the event.