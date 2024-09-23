Last match of the season for Horsham Park bowlers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Park’s last match of the season started amid muddle and confusion, and ended in a captains’ hug.

They were playing Felbridge. Both teams had the match as ‘away’. So each turned up at the others club, only to find no-one to play against.

After a bit of head scratching and some phone calls, Park returned to their club, and the match started a little late. To add to the muddle, one of the Felbridge players went to two other clubs first by mistake, but eventually turned up to play.

After this amusement, the match was played in best of spirits, and at the end Park’s captain, Bryony Wood and Felbridge’s captain, Paul Daniels, finished off with a hug (as pictured).

The match result was a disappointing end to the season for Park. They lost on all three rinks, to go down 26 to 63.

Park's best rink was with captain Bryony Wood, and Pauline Topper and Alan Setchell. It was dead level with two ends to go, and on the last end Park were scoring three until the Felbridge skip got his shot just right to take it by two.

The other two rinks were heavy losses, for a resounding defeat.