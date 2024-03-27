Late-season jumps action at Fontwell Park set to be absorbing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Racing gets under way at 1.57 with a six-runner maiden hurdle before rounding off at 4.52 with the bumper - a Flat race ran over Jumps rules.

The opener (1.57) is the maiden hurdle over the 2m4f trip at Fontwell and Wilful for trainer Jonjo O’Neill is the one to beat, having only found one better last time out at Huntingdon with some mistakes catching the O’Neil runner out. He’s ripe for improvement however and should take all the beating at Fontwell.

Race two on the card is another six-runner contest, this time over the 2m1f distance and over the bigger obstacles in the handicap chase. The consistent Dreaming Blue for trainer Anthony Honeyball should go well once again having finished third in three successive starts and the trainer also has Hatos in this race, twice a winner this season.

They race at Fontwell Park on Thursday | Picture: Clive Bennett

The third race of the afternoon (3.02) is a very competitive handicap hurdle over the 2m1f trip and local trainer Gary Moore holds a very strong chance with He’s A Latchico, who was a touch disappointing on his last run at this track on February 14 but had finished second in his two prior runs on much better ground. Getaway Plumlee for the Ben Pauling yard should provide the sternest competition, arriving off the back of a second at Doncaster last time out.

Sussex trainer Moore has another runner in race four on the card (3.42) with Parikarma but he will have to up his game significantly from a disappointing fourth of five last time out at Plumpton. In D’or, for trainer Venetia Williams, is the one to beat having been victorious at Ludlow just six days ago and is turned out quickly for a second spin.

The penultimate contest of the afternoon (4.17) is a six-runner handicap chase over the 3m1f distance. Lightonthewing returned right back to form with a couple of wins earlier this season for trainer Sue Gardner and can defy a penalty for winning at Exeter in this one.

Finally, the card comes to a close with the bumper at 4.52 and trainer Chris Gordon sends out £110,000 purchase Electric Mason for his third bumper start having finished first and third in his opening two races. Aforementioned trainer Moore has promising newcomer Lightning Maqueen, third last time out at Kempton and Moore has also landed this race twice in the last three years.

Fontwell selections - Thursday ( via Grosvenor Sport )

1.57 - Wilful

2.32 - Dreaming Blue

3.02 - He’s A Latchico

3.42 - In D’Or

4.17 - Lightonthewing