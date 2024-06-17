Latest results from Spartan & Lakeside Bowling Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Spartan & Lakeside 31, St Johns(Eastbourne) 59

There was disappointment for Spartan & Lakeside in the area quarter finals of the National 2 Fours competition away at Eastbourne .

Spartan & Lakeside made a promising start on both rinks and after 8 ends there was not much in the overall score. Eastbourne then dominated the second half of the match and were worthy winners 42-15.