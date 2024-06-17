Latest results from Spartan & Lakeside Bowling Club
A Grant, R Cooper, J Anderson lost 14-18; J Gray, J Blackmore, K Barber lost 12-13; S Friday, C Friday, M Welch lost 5-28
Spartan & Lakeside 39, Bexhill 59
P Saunders, K Rowsell, K Barber lost 13-28; A Wallis ,M Leach, R Harris lost 12-22, R Cooper, A Fleming,J Anderson won 14-9
There was disappointment for Spartan & Lakeside in the area quarter finals of the National 2 Fours competition away at Eastbourne.
Spartan & Lakeside made a promising start on both rinks and after 8 ends there was not much in the overall score. Eastbourne then dominated the second half of the match and were worthy winners 42-15.
P Saunders, R Hodd, R Harris, L Heitzman lost 10-21; K Barber, A Fleming, K Searle, L Dickson lost 5-21.
