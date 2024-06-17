League matches galore for Pulborough
Witterings 79 – Pulborough 87 WSBL
Forrest Knight, Colin Carter, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) lost 16-30
Stuart Hooker, Fred Knotts, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) won 20 -19
Ron Prior, David Gibbons, Brian Barnes, Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 11-25
Will Stefanou, Dave Mill, Ian Harper, Ian Ford (s) won 32-13
Witterings 30 – Pagham 38 Tony Allcock Cup
Adrian Martin, Debbie Martin, Kevin Gibbs, Chris Bruce (s) lost 18-19
Dave Buckton, Dave Mill, Carole Tuffin, Ros Hanbury (s) lost 12 -19
A close game all the way until the last couple of ends.
Good luck Pagham in the next round.
Witterings 42 - Middleton A 23 BML Div1
Tom O’Donnell, Allie Mill, Ros Hanbury (s) won 31-8
Adrian Martin, Julie Mulligan, Ian Harper (s) lost 11-15
4 points Witterings 2 points Middleton.
Witterings 54 – Middleton B 29 BML Div2
Sandy Paton, Doug Holden, Ron Prior (s) won 32 -15
Derek Sparkes, Brian Barnes, Chris Bruce (s) won 22-14
6 points Witterings.
Witterings 43 – Storrington 22 GS&M League
Allie Mill, Maureen Mulligan, Chris Bruce, Julie Mulligan (s) won 19-10
Sheila Currell, Val Hooker, Carole Tuffin, Ros Hanbury (s) won 24-12
6 points to the Witterings.
Another good win for the Witterings. A great friendly match where the score was not indicative of the game play.
Witterings 29 – Norfolk 31 GS&M League
Allie Mill, Anne May, Julie Mulligan, Ros Hanbury (s) won 17-11
Maureen Muligan, Val Hooker, Chris Bruce, Carole Tuffin (s) lost 12-20
Witterings 81 - Sussex Vice Patrons 91. Friendly
Adrian Martin, Alan Whitlock, Doug Holden , Gwilym Morgan (s) lost 15 -22
Dave Shaw, Dave Buckton, Eric Shoyer, Lindsay Bangs (s) lost 16-17
Peter McKenzie, Tom O’Donnell, Kevin Gibbs, Ian Harper (s) lost 15-20
Phil Hand, Graham Kiddle, Mark White, Ken Clark (s) won 16-14
Derek Sparkes, Wil Stefanou, David Gibbons, Ian Ford (s) won 19-18
The match started with adverse weather conditions forecast and an agreement that if the weather was poor the match would be limited to 18 ends.
In fact it was played in glorious sunshine for most of the afternoon. It was a tight games on all rinks with all of Witterings teams being ahead at some point, but as the games progressed the skills and experience of the VP’s showed, with them eventually winning 3-2 on rinks.
The games were all fairly close and the final score was a VP victory 81-91
