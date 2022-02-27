Leicester the latest to lose to Worthing Raiders - match gallery

It was an excellent game, with both sides playing skilful, entertaining rugby throughout. Either side could have won but in the end the Raiders had the edge and deserved their victory. This was Raiders’ eighth win in a row and maintains their challenge for the title.

The crowd of just over 500 went home thoroughly pleased with the result and the quality of the rugby produced by both teams. There were many outstanding performances in the Raiders’ ranks and several players could have received the MoM award, however in the event Harrison Sims took the accolade for his excellent performance on the day. See the best of the match pictures on this page and the ones linked, taken by Stephen Goodger. Don't miss the full report on this website on Monday and more coverage in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.