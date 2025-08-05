Lewes AC set to host prestigious National 100 Mile Race Walking Championship

Final preparations are underway for one of the UK’s most enduring and unique athletic challenges, the Race Walking Association National 100 Mile Championship, to be held at Lewes Athletics Track from Noon on Saturday, 16th August.

The 24-hour event will feature 39 competitors attempting to walk 100 miles within the allotted time, a feat that defines membership in the elite group known as Centurions. Among them is reigning champion Jonathan Hobbs of Ashford AC, who aims to defend his title by completing the distance in under 18 hours.

Strong contingents from Holland and Belgium, including many seasoned Centurions who have previously completed the gruelling 100-mile challenge within the allotted 24 hours, will add an international aspect to the competition.

To mark a historic milestone, the 100th 100-Mile Race Walk held in the UK since 1911, a special 100 Lap Relay Challenge will commence one hour after the main race begins. Teams of both runners and walkers will participate, with many junior members from Lewes AC’s Race Walk Squad taking on support roles and the relay, showcasing the next generation of talent.

Too young for 100 Miles, but not too young to help! Lewes AC juniors practice supporting walkers with refreshments.

Race logistics will be supported by a team of volunteers, who will provide food and drink to walkers throughout the night.

Electronic chip timing will ensure accurate tracking of laps and race progress, helping both athletes and spectators stay focused throughout this endurance event.

The championship is organised by Surrey Walking Club and Centurions 1911, who are grateful to Lewes Athletic Club and Wave Leisure for hosting and supporting the event.

Spectators are warmly invited to attend free of charge, with action taking place day and night over the full 24-hour duration.

For more information, please get in touch with the Race Secretary:

Peter Selby

📞 07721 747999

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.