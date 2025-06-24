Lewes AC trio earn England Athletics Masters call-up for Great North 10K

Three Lewes Athletic Club Masters athletes, Emily Anderson, Rachel Hillman, and Karin Divall, coached by LAC Endurance Coach Dave Leach have been selected to represent England Athletics at the prestigious AJ Bell Great North 10K in Gateshead on 6th July.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Anderson and Rachel Hillman will don the England Athletics vest in the Women’s 35–39 (V35) age category, while Karin Divall will compete in the Women’s 65–69 (V65) category.

Their selection follows England Athletics’ stringent qualification process as part of its Master’s programme. It recognises athletes aged 35 and above and offers them national representative opportunities in 5K, 10K, half marathon, and marathon events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme emphasises fair competition and celebrates lifelong athletic commitment through five‑year age bands and qualifying standards or top-three placings. Those chosen earn the coveted England Masters vest and a chance to compete on high-profile stages.

Age is no barrier: Karin Divall selected to represent England Athletics Masters in the 2025 Great North 10K.

About the AJ Bell Great North 10K

Held annually in Gateshead, the AJ Bell Great North 10K is one of the North East’s largest 10K road races, attracting competitive elite and recreational runners across the UK. The route, starting and finishing near the iconic Gateshead International Stadium, traverses landmarks such as the Millennium Bridge, the Sage, and the Tyne Bridge.

“We are delighted for Emily, Rachel, and Karin. Their achievement highlights the club’s commitment to supporting runners and track and field athletes of all ages. We wish them the best as they represent the club and England Athletics,” said Club Chair Philip Westbury. “It’s also a proud moment for the club to see athletes coached, mentored and supported by Dave Leach, our senior endurance coach, reaching this level. Dave has helped light up the running scene across Sussex and beyond, as evidenced by the fantastic results that keep coming. We’re fortunate to have his leadership both at Lewes AC and in his wider role as Sussex Athletics Association President.”

About the England Athletics Masters Programme

Rachel Hillman named among England’s best age-group runners for the Great North 10K.

Established to recognise road runners aged 35 and over, the programme offers structured competition pathways, qualification opportunities, and international representation. Participants must meet age-grade times or place in the top tiers of qualifying races to earn selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About Lewes Athletic Club

Established in 1984, Lewes AC supports athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.