Lewes ace Head makes haste in Kent

Dom Lowden / Picture: Dale Baldwin

He was unable to return the following Saturday for round five, but Richard Burchett placed 13th out of 25 for another encouraging result.

Dom Lowden finished fifth out of 11 in a Diss CC 10 mile time-trial in Norfolk in a time of 23 minutes and 42 seconds.

He raced again over 11 miles and on a looser surface in the Fenland Flyer Go-MTB Gravel event forming part of the Mildenhall Cycling Club mini-fest. His time of 36:11 placing him 11th from 30 entrants.

In Cheshire Sally Turner (trainSharp) was fourth overall and first female over 40 years of age in the Cycling Time Trials National 50-mile Championship in a time of 1:58:52.

On a remote hillside east of Maidstone in Kent, Roger Hutchings (East Grinstead CC) crossed the line after only 4:51.6 of intense effort as he finished third of five in a Medway Velo hill climb up Hollingbourne Hill.

On rolling roads near Plaistow, Paul Fletcher (trainSharp) took a strong seventh place from 27 athletes in a Sussex Cyclists’ Association 10-miler which he covered in a time of 24:14.

Kate Parrish raced in a Catford CC 25-mile time trial, bizarrely held on roads south of Ashford.

Her time of 1:04:09 was good enough to give her third spot on the podium amongst the half-dozen female entrants and 35th from 45 overall, but more importantly a new personal best, nearly two minutes faster than she rode earlier in the season.

Anya Tamplin was among a 23-strong bunch for a 51-mile Surrey League road-race near Chiddingfold and promoted by VC Godalming & Haslemere.

Eighteenth place was a more than respectable result given she was the only female in the pack.

Joe Benians and Paul Fletcher (trainSharp) featured among a field of 29 racers in the Sussex Cyclists’ Association 25-mile TT northwest of Billingshurst.

Joe was a fine seventth in 58:19, while Paul came 15th in 1:01:43.

Joe was back in action early as he and 16 others sped up the A21 near Tonbridge before the traffic had a chance to build.

Joe’s superb time of 21:05 gave him fourth place and fastest road-bike in a Southborough & District Wheelers run event.

Roger Hutchings also took to the road bike as he took part in an Icknield RC 10-mile TT near Tring, Hertfordshire.

His time of 23:27 left him in 67th out of 108 finishers, with five failing to cross the line.

Up near Bungay, Suffolk, Dom Lowden placed 14th of 43 in a Norwich ABC run 10-miler with a time of 23:11.