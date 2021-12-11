Lewes athletes enjoy their day in the countryside

Ben Pepler at the latest cross country meeting

One of the pleasures of East Sussex Sunday XC League is the variety in the countryside in which the races take place.

After the open spaces of Ashdown Forest for the first race of the series, the latest run was in the heart of the Weald on the edge of the border village of Wadhurst.

A storm was threatening, but as Lewes runners made their way towards the Kentish border, things brightened up.

Becca Weir

Thankfully, it turned out that the hilly course through managed woodlands was firm under foot.

Ben Pepler, Chris Coffey and Will Monnington led the Senior Men’s charge for Lewes AC which laid the foundation for the club’s overall team victory at Snape Wood.

But what was striking was the club’s coverage of age/gender categories which suits the competition’s scoring system.

First Lewes woman was Ellen Brooks, who was also first in the F40 category. Helen Bowman was third Lewes woman overall and first V50. Carole Walters third in the F60 category.

Chris Coffey leads the pack

A special mention is merited for Lewes AC newcomer Becca Weir, who was the second Lewes woman home.

It was also her 40th birthday, and appropriately she smashed the 40 minutes barrier with an impressive 38.08. Ben Hodgson was third in the M45 category but in the standings is still first in this group.

Similarly David Prince-Iles was second in the M65 category but remained first in the accumulative points.

Colin Bennett was close to the top three Senior Men runners for Lewes AC

and came second in the

M55 in his first race of the series.