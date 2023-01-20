Lewes AC’s female runners are celebrating taking gold medals at the Sussex cross country championships.

The championships have been held since 1925 for the men and, for the women, since 1964.

The ambition of Lewes AC is to make its presence felt alongside more established clubs such as Brighton & Hove AC (49 male team wins) and Horsham Blue Stars (29 wins).

Lewes men have had no the team wins, although Tom Evans lifted the individual championship title in 2018 and 2019. Brighton have the most women’s team wins (21), but Arena 80 women distinguish themselves with 16 team wins.

Lewes AC''s Beth Hancock, Jenna French, Rachel Hillman, Lizzie Keep & Darja Knotkova-Hanley

Lewes ladies have won the team competition in 2017 and 2018, but one has to go back to Wendy Holden in 1999 for an individual women’s champion from Lewes AC.

But there was much rejoicing at the 2023 championship – held at Bexhill – as the first four senior Lewes women (5th Lizzie Keep, 6th Rachel Hillman, 8th Jenna French, 10th Darja Knotkova-Hanley) combined to take another team gold for the club.

The Lewes men managed fifth place, with Ben Savill running the 8km course in 36:10 which brought him seventh place out of 108 runners.

Looking to the future, the accomplishments of Lewes runners in the junior races were heartening, starting with Rex Hastings who was first in the Under-11 boys’ race.

Hailsham Harriers at the county championships

In the Under-13 boys’ race, Michael O’Connor won individual bronze and, with 12th place for Charlie Perry and 16th for Otto de Burca, the team bronze was clinched.

Michael’s place in the top four in the race qualifies him to represent the county.

Esme Stephenson also took bronze in the Under-15 girls’ race closely followed by fourth-placed Ava James, giving Lewes AC two county qualifications.

Along with Eva Winton’s 12th position, there were enough points to win team gold.

Last but not least, the Under-17 women’s event saw Darcy Pring (8th), Lucy Meyer (11th) and Lara Nolan 14th securing team silver.

And in the Under-17 men Charlie Wright gaining an individual silver and county qualification.

The future looks promising for the club – and the present is not bad either!

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Hailsham Harriers have had a busy start to 2023.

They have been involved in two cross country events while their Couch to 5K leaders, Julie Lewis-Clements and Michelle Hollands, are celebrating completing 12 half marathons in 12 months.

Six Harriers headed over to Bexhill to compete in the Sussex Cross Country Championships.

On a blustery day they battled around a tough, undualating course, producing fabulous performances to start the year.

In the 10k men's race, Doug Wood finished 104th (61:53) while in the women's 8k race Hannah Deubert-Chapman finished 35th (50:23), Julie Chicken 36th (52:13), Michelle Hollands 39th(54:20) and Katie Manley 40th (56:15).

Michelle Hollands and Julie Lewis-Clements embarked on a running challenge in early January of last year which has involved completing a half marathon a month for 12 months.

And last Saturday marked the duo's final half marathon of the 12 – which they completed at the Doughnut Dash in Elmbridge in Surrey.

Hailsham's two run leaders have recently been heading up the club's inaugural Couch to 5K session which will be restarting with a new intake in March this year.

Warren Hill in Eastbourne was the venue for the fourth fixture in the East Sussex Cross Country League.

This year’s event, co-organised by both Eastbourne Rovers and Hailsham Harriers, saw 426 runners take part on a morning that provided all the elements of cross country.

With hail, mud, hills and a 25mph wind, 19 Hailsham Harriers competed against 23 clubs in a bid to score points.

First home for the Harriers saw Rob Chrystie 33rd (32:58) followed by Graham Woolley 42nd (33:27), Men's Captain Carl Barton 60th (34:34), Los Burrett 62nd (34:41), Tom Bilton 78th (35:15), Matt Southam 84th (35:24), Dan Shipton 114th (37:10), Ladies Captain Helen O'Sullivan 118th (37:23), Chris Little 138th (38:18), Jenny Katsoni 167th (39:29), Annette Feakes 194th (40:46), Gary Smith 198th (40:58), Hannah Deubert-Chapman 237th (42:24), Victoria Little 271st (44:05), Julie Chicken 296th (45:30), Felicity Williams 305th (45:59), Michelle Hollands 318th (47:02), Katy Reed 341st (48:21), and Katie Manley 345th (48:40).

Hailsham Harriers would like to say a big thanks to the Race Director, Mike Thompson from Eastbourne Rovers, for his fabulous organisation skills, and all the marshals, volunteers and helpers from Uckfield Runners, Heathfield Road Runners and Central Park Athletics.

