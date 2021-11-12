Lewes brush aside Hastings and Bexhill - Heathfield RFC celebrate treble success

Lewes twos during their win over H&B seconds

In a complete turnaround from the previous week’s performance, when they lost heavily, Lewes were remarkably more structured with their play being led around the park by captain James Shafi.

It took 10 minutes for Adam Hutchings to score the first try of the match, and from there the tries began to flow as Thomas Petty touched down before Hutchings scored another two to cap a well-earned hat trick.

Ultimately the match was called off early as an injury struck Hastings side were depleted of fit players, despite two Lewes players donning the blue and white hoops of Hastings.

Sean Crozier with ball in Heathfield RFC's 55-5 win over Maidstone / Picture: Roger Cuming

The final score was 25-0 to Lewes.

Tomorrow the Lewes first team are playing Hellingly at the Stanley Turner Ground with a 2:15 kick off.

The second team are playing St Leonards Cinque Ports away from home.

Lewes: James Sale, Olly Graham, Thomas Petty, James Shafi (captain), Adam Hutchings, Nick Evans, Cian Furlong, Nick Needham, Sean Sayers, Ethan Edwards, Ben Edmonds, Zak Ozeren, James Carpin , George Gribble, Alex Audsley-Mckenna. Subs: Oliver Bowry, Claudio Cosimetti and Brian Moran. Squad members turning out for Hastings: Kris Maloney and Simon Sampson.

Under-12s

Hove 0 Lewes 50

On the back of three warm-up matches where the under-12s had not conceded a try, there was a huge level of excitement and expectation coming into this match.

In the first half the team kept to the basics that had served them well, preventing Hove from making gains in territory with a disciplined defence while taking their chances to score when space allowed. It was 35-0 at the break.

In the second half, Hove applied greater pressure and were able to make more breaks through the Lewes’ defence and they were able to win more possession at the rucks. Despite this Lewes were able to remain calm and disciplined and stuck to their game plan, putting another 15 points on the scoreboard, while still denying Hove a score.

Heathfield 55 Maidstone 5;

Heathfield Vets 28 M’dstne 5;

Heathfld Colts 22 Pulboro 21

Heathfield had another good weekend with wins by the senior men, vets and colts plus other decent junior results.

The first team had a convincing nine tries to one win over Maidstone. Heathfield had a clear edge in the backs.

Maidstone had a period of pressure in the home 22 but Heathfield worked their way up the pitch. The first two tries came from Archie Adam and Jack Brown touching down in their corners. The other score in the first half came from a good line of running by Lars Thorkildsen.

Fly half Sean Crozier missed the first three conversions but nailed the next five and had an effective day.

In the second half Toby Simpson collected the home bonus point try i but Maidstone replied with a well-taken try.

Munch May made an interception off a Maidstone lineout for Fraser Goatcher to go over. Then good handling produced an easy run in for Dion Comerford. Tom Cornwall scored three late tries.

Heathfield Vets enjoyed a robust game against Maidstone Vets.

On Sunday Heathfield Colts played an entertaining Sussex Colts Premiership match against Pulborough.

Both sides scored three tries with Pulborough converting all three while Heathfield won with a penalty kick right on full-time.

Elliott Wilson and Jack Pincus scored first half tries with Callum O’Reilly touching down in the second. Harry Westgate kicked the late winning points.