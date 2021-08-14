Lewes cyclists scale heights of Firle Beacon

Kate Thomas and John Mankelow / Picture: Emma Gearing

Winner was Joe Benians who reached the summit in four minutes and 32 seconds.

Runner-up Tom Moss was only 17 seconds behind, with Paul Fletcher taking third in 5:13.

Two seconds behind fifth-placed Peter Baker, the fastest female was Kate Parrish in 5:36, 50 seconds ahead of ninth-placed Kate Thomas.

Just behind her were Ed Tuckley (5:39) and Roger Hutchings (5:43).

The margins were narrow throughout the field as 13th-placed John Mankelow (7:31) only just got the better of Dave Beale (7:34).

The 31 athletes signed up for the East Sussex Cycling Association 100-mile Championship on Sunday morning.

The bright, albeit showery, morning gave way to a torrential downpour for the latter stages of the 100-mile event.

Ploughing through the spray and standing water to complete the course were eighth-placed Gavin Richards (4:18:20), Duncan Fuller in 11th (4:27:35) and Peter Baker (4:43:06), who was 14th of the 18 finishers.

The Lake District was the arena for the Road Time Trials Council National (North DC) 25-mile Championship on a course alongside Bassenthwaite Lake between Keswick and Cockermouth the same morning.

Not taking any time to take in the scenery were Sally Turner and Brett Davis, both racing for trainSharp.

Sally placed seventh of 38 females, and fastest over-40, in 54:56, while Brett was equal 43rd from 95 riders overall in 52:38.