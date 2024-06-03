Lewes racing driver celebrates win at famous Imola track

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second round of the Italian GT Sprint Championship took place at Imola over the weekend with Lewes’ Jack Bartholomew and teammate Phillippe Denes starting the weekend off on a high by taking pole position for both races.

After winning race one convincingly by almost 9 seconds a questionable penalty saw the #85 out of the points.

Determined to rectify Saturday’s result Jack started from pole position but slightly cold tyres saw him run wide at turn 1 dropping him to 5th, Jack then set a string of fastest laps to get back into contention and challenging the leading pack.

Pitting at the end of lap 12 for the compulsory driver change a well-timed pit stop saw the pairing jump into second place then a daring move by team mate Phillippe moved them into first.

Jack Bartholomew and rivals at Imola | Picture submitted

On lap 18 it started to rain with some cars opting to stop for wet tyres, but the leading group remained on slicks.

A safety car at the end of lap 19 bunched the field up and with 6 minutes remaining the race resumed. By the flag the #85 Imperiale Racing Lamborghini crossed the line with a lead of 2.5 seconds and securing the pairings first Italian GT3 Sprint win.

Jack Bartholomew said: “I am happy to get my first Italian GT3 Sprint win on Sunday however Saturdays race was a bitter pill to swallow after winning convincingly and getting a questionable penalty. Phillipe drove fantastically and the team gave us a great car all weekend.”