Lewes Wanderers ttime trials reach exciting conclusion

Gavin Richards of Lewes Wanderers

The all-Lewes pairing of Joe Benians and Kate Parrish sped round in 22.44 to win, 23 seconds faster than Lewes clubmate Tom Moss and Razemek Jersz. Lewes pair Clint Allen and Gav Richards were fourth in 25.00.

Half-a-dozen riders chose to race solo with former Wanderer Pete Morris (TMC, 21.33) triumphing over Peter Baker (24.10), Mike Hannay (24.22), Graham Knowles (25.44), Graham Faultless (26:22) and Adrian Hills (34.16).

On Thursday 29, Kate Parrish was seventh overall and fastest female in a hilly 12.31-mile time-trial across the Ashdown Forest hosted by Southborough & District Wheelers thanks to her time of 37.36.

On the somewhat flatter A24 in West Sussex the same evening Sally Turner (trainSharp) was fifth and also fastest female over the 10-mile course in a blistering 21:33.

There was double cause for celebrations in the household as her partner Allan Smith smashed his personal best with a time of 24.47.

Entrants in the Road Time Trials Council National 12-hour Championship ploughed up and down the south-east of Norwich from the early hours on Sunday.

Wanderer Gavin Richards, aided by the roadside support of clubmate Clint Allen, covered 270.50 miles at an average of 22.54mph to finish equal 25th.