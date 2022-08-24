Lingfield Races - win a three-course meal and two tickets!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Win a three-course meal and two tickets at Lingfield Races

The successful applicant will receive two Trackside Restaurant tickets and spend their Saturday in style, with a gourmet-cooked meal and table service provided.

This thrilling afternoon will see plenty of competitive action, and with the Flat season slowly drawing to a close, this is a fantastic opportunity to see thoroughbreds representing the best trainers in the UK.

The winner will also be able to watch top-class racing on the TV screens from Doncaster, with the St Leger taking place on the same afternoon.

Lingfield Park is known for its generous hospitality, and this provides a superb opportunity for punters new and old to visit the Surrey track for some high-speed action.

The prize includes;

- Unrivalled views of the home straight and finish line.

- A commemorative raceday programme.

- A private table throughout the day with dedicated table service.

- A hot, chef-served three-course meal.

- Conveniently-located betting and TV facilities.

For your chance to win, simply answer the following question correctly:

At which racecourse is the St Leger Festival hosted every year in September?

Newmarket

Doncaster

Chester

Send your answers, along with name and contact phone number to [email protected] Deadline for entries is Wednesday, August 31.

Terms:

Entrants must be 18+ and a UK resident.

T&Cs apply (all events/venues are subject to any Covid-19 guidances/restrictions in place)

Entrants must be available on the date advised.

Entrants must adhere to the smart casual dress code in the Trackside Restaurant.

Myracing and the publisher reserve the right to change/cancel the competition prize due to raceday abandonments or if the user provides misleading information.